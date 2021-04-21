Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world Wednesday

The latest:

German lawmakers voted Wednesday on a proposal by Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to mandate uniform restrictions in areas where the coronavirus is spreading too quickly, while thousands of protesters gathered on a nearby street.

The legislation to apply an "emergency brake" consistently in areas with high infection rates is intended to end the patchwork of measures that has often characterized the pandemic response across highly decentralized Germany's 16 states.

The lower house of parliament was voting on the plan Wednesday. The upper house, where state governments are represented, is due to consider the legislation Thursday. If approved by both, it would apply until the end of June.

"As hard as it is, as sick of it as we are, reducing contacts helps," Health Minister Jens Spahn told lawmakers.

"We are again seeing 5,000 COVID-19 intensive care patients and rising, with the age of the patients sinking," Spahn said. "We want to avoid an overburdening of our health system, an overburdening that many of our neighbouring countries have experienced painfully."

Police officers in Berlin face off with demonstrators during a protest rally on Wednesday against the German government's policy to battle the pandemic. (Markus Schreiber/The Associated Press)

Not far from the parliament's Reichstag building in Berlin, police said about 8,000 protesters assembled, few of them wearing masks. Police said they would break up the gathering after organizers failed to get participants to comply with coronavirus restrictions.

"There are some people out there today on the streets of this city who say it isn't serious and there's almost nothing going on," Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in parliament. "Yes, something is going on: 80,000 people in this country have died, and you can't talk past or overlook that."

The proposal features plans to impose a 10 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew, limit personal contacts, close leisure and sports facilities and shut or restrict access to many stores.

The measures would kick in for areas with more than 100 weekly new cases per 100,000 residents. Germany's nationwide rate stood at 160 new cases per 100,000 residents on Wednesday, though there were wide regional variations.

Opposition lawmakers advanced a variety of arguments against the bill. Alexander Gauland of the far-right Alternative for Germany, which opposes lockdown measures in general, called it an "attack on rights of freedom, federalism and common sense."

The Greens had different objections. "This emergency brake remains too half-hearted, too ineffective, too inconsistent and too disproportionate," lawmaker Maria Klein-Schmeink said.

-From The Associated Press, last updated at 7:50 a.m. ET

What's happening in Canada

As of early Wednesday morning, Canada had reported 1,139,049 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 87,872 considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 23,713.

In Atlantic Canada, health officials reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including:

Nine new cases in Nova Scotia , which is tightening up restrictions on most non-essential travel for at least four weeks.

, which is tightening up restrictions on most non-essential travel for at least four weeks. Two new cases in Newfoundland and Labrador , both linked to travel inside Canada.

, both linked to travel inside Canada. One new case in Prince Edward Island, where health officials said a child who had been admitted to hospital with COVID-19 had been discharged.

In Quebec, health officials reported 1,136 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 17 additional deaths. COVID-19 hospitalizations stood at 694, with 177 people in intensive care.

Ontario on Tuesday reported 3,469 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 additional deaths. Hospitalizations stood at 2,360, with 773 people in ICU "due to COVID-related illness."

The Ontario government, meanwhile, has said a paid sick-leave program for essential workers was under consideration. The possible shift comes after repeated calls by public health experts to do more to protect essential workers, who are bearing the brunt of the third wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Premier Doug Ford has found himself in isolation after a staff member tested positive for the virus. Ford has since tested negative.

In the Prairies, Manitoba reported 211 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one additional death.

Health officials in Saskatchewan, meanwhile, reported 249 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no additional deaths. COVID-19 hospitalizations stood at 195 and officials reported that 51 people were in intensive care — the highest ICU figure the province has seen since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Alberta reported 1,345 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and five additional deaths. Hospitalizations stood at 476, with 105 of those patients in intensive care.

In British Columbia, health officials reported 849 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Tuesday. Hospitalizations stood at 456, with 148 in intensive care — representing new highs for the province.

Across the North, Nunavut reported five cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, though two of those cases were previously announced. In the Northwest Territories, two cases related to travel within Canada were reported in Fort Smith.

-From CBC News and The Canadian Press, last updated at 7:40 a.m. ET

What's happening around the world

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-through vaccination service on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Tuesday. (Sonny Tumbelaka/AFP/Getty Images)

As of early Wednesday morning, more than 143 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a tracking tool maintained by Johns Hopkins University. The reported global death toll stood at more than three million.

In the Asia-Pacific region, India has reported a record 295,041 new coronavirus cases, as the daily death toll crossed 2,000 for the first time. Even with hospitals struggling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday advised state governments against imposing a harsh lockdown in favour of micro-containment zones as he sought to avoid another economic slump.

The surge in India has exacerbated the slowdown in global vaccination campaigns. India is a major vaccine producer but was forced to delay deliveries of shots to focus on its domestic demand. So far, India has administered over 130 million doses of vaccines in a nation of nearly 1.4 billion since mid-January.

Overall, India has reported more than 15.6 million confirmed cases, though experts have said that figure is likely an undercount. The reported death toll stood at more than 182,000.

A notice informing people of the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines is displayed on the gate of a vaccination centre in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday. (Rafiq Maqbool/The Associated Press)

In the Americas, Brazil is in talks to buy another 100 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, Communications Minister Fabio Faria said, as the country scrambles to procure more shots after a sluggish start to its vaccination program.

In the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates has warned it could impose restrictions on people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 as the region's business and tourism hub pushes its immunization campaign.

In Africa, South Africa remained the hardest-hit country, with more than 1.5 million reported cases of COVID-19 and a death toll approaching 54,000.

-From The Associated Press, Reuters and CBC News, last updated at 7:30 a.m. ET