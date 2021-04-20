Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Tuesday

The latest:

Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health is urging people to follow public health rules and get their vaccine as soon as possible after health officials reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday — the highest daily case number in the province in months.

The province, which as of Monday had 63 active cases, last saw new case numbers at this level in early December.

"The increase in case numbers is a reminder of the importance of the restrictions that are in place to protect the health of fellow Nova Scotians," Dr. Robert Strang said in a statement.

Premier Iain Rankin urged people to get tested, saying testing is key to slowing the spread of the virus.

"As we've seen in other provinces, the situation can change rapidly," Rankin said.

The three other Atlantic provinces reported a total of 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday between them, including:

9 new cases in New Brunswick , with 6 of the cases in the Edmundston area.

, with 6 of the cases in the Edmundston area. 3 new cases in Prince Edward Island , where health officials are tightening up border measures for the next 4 weeks.

, where health officials are tightening up border measures for the next 4 weeks. 3 new cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 25.

-From CBC News, last updated at 7 a.m. ET

What's happening across Canada

WATCH | Despite expert advice, Ontario refuses to budge on paid sick days:

Despite expert advice, Ontario refuses to budge on paid sick days The National 2:04 Multiple medical experts, including those advising the Ontario government, have called for paid sick days for essential workers, but the province is among those not following that advice. 2:04

As of early Tuesday morning, Canada had reported 1,131,780 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 88,328 considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 23,667.

Health officials in Quebec reported 1,092 new cases and 15 additional deaths on Monday. Hospitalizations in the province stood at 686, with 183 people in intensive care.

Hard-hit Ontario will begin to offer the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 40 and older starting Tuesday. The shots will be made available at pharmacies and primary care offices.

Ontario, which is under tight provincewide restrictions, reported 4,447 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 19 additional deaths. According to provincial data, hospitalizations stood at 2,202, with 755 people in ICU "due to COVID-related illness."

In the Prairie provinces on Monday, Manitoba officials said they were tightening gathering sizes as the province reported 108 new cases.

"I really think that these orders right here are our last chance to flatten our curve here in a third wave before we will have to revert back to more stringent public health restrictions," said Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin.

Saskatchewan, meanwhile, reported 243 new cases of COVID-19.

In Alberta, health officials reported 1,391 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths due to the virus. There were 460 people in hospital due to COVID-19, and 104 are in intensive care.

Across the North, Nunavut reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Iqaluit on Monday. The territory's top doctor later put out a statement saying there were two more cases in Kinngait, which were not linked to the situation in Iqaluit.

In Yukon, meanwhile, the chief medical officer of health confirmed one new COVID-19 case in the territory.

British Columbia will impose travel restrictions to prevent movement outside of health regions as police set up roadside checks similar to those seen during the Christmas season, Premier John Horgan said Monday as he pleaded with residents to "do the right thing." The province on Monday reported 2,960 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths over three days.

-From CBC News and The Canadian Press, last updated at 7:05 a.m. ET

What's happening around the world

A pedestrian walks past a wall mural depicting a person wearing a protective mask in Mumbai on Monday, as India struggles with a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Punit Paranjpe/AFP/Getty Images)

As of early Tuesday morning, there have been more than 142.1 million new cases of COVID-19 reported worldwide, according to a tracking tool maintained by Johns Hopkins University. The reported global death toll stood at more than three million.

In the Asia-Pacific region, India reported 1,761 deaths from COVID-19 overnight, its highest daily toll, with large parts of the country now under lockdown as a second wave has left people fighting for hospital beds, oxygen and medicines. The world's second-most populous country is grappling with its biggest public health emergency after it lowered its guard when infections fell to a multi-month low in February, health experts and officials say.

In the Americas, the U.S. State Department has delivered COVID-19 vaccines to all of its eligible workforce deployed abroad as of Sunday and is expecting its entire workforce to have been fully vaccinated by mid-May, State Department officials said

Colombia will extend measures such as nightly curfews and limits on who can enter shops and other businesses by two weeks as part of efforts to curb a third wave, the government said.

In the Middle East, Israel signed a deal to buy millions of doses of vaccines from Pfizer through 2022.

In Africa, Zimbabwe has begun releasing about 3,000 prisoners under a presidential amnesty aimed at easing congestion to reduce the threat of COVID-19 in the country's overcrowded jails.

In Europe, Greece has suspended a planned rollout of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccinations, but does not expect that to impact its overall inoculation program.

-From The Associated Press and Reuters, last updated at 7 a.m. ET