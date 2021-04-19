Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Monday

The latest:

New Delhi was being put under a weeklong lockdown Monday night as an explosive surge in coronavirus cases pushed the Indian capital's health system to its limit.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a news conference the national capital was facing shortages of oxygen and some medicine.

"I do not say that the system has collapsed, but it has reached its limits," Kejriwal said, noting that harsh measures were necessary to "prevent a collapse of the health system."

According to India's health ministry on Monday, Delhi reported 25,462 cases and 161 deaths in the past 24 hours.

India overall reported 273,810 new infections on Monday, its highest daily rise since the start of the pandemic and now has reported more than 15 million infections, a total second only to the United States.

The health ministry also reported 1,619 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the toll over 178,769. India has the fourth-highest number of deaths after the U.S., Brazil and Mexico — though, with nearly 1.4 billion people, it has a much larger population than any of those countries.

The soaring cases and deaths come just months after India thought it had seen the worst of the pandemic, but experts say even these figures are likely an undercount.

Similar virus curbs already have been imposed in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, home to India's financial capital, Mumbai. The closure of most industries, businesses and public places Wednesday night is to last 15 days.

What's happening across Canada

As of early Monday morning, Canada had reported 1,121,504 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 87,925 considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 23,623.

In Atlantic Canada, health officials reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, including:

In Quebec, health officials reported 1,344 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths on Sunday. Hospitalizations in the province stood at 683, with 175 people in intensive care.

Meanwhile, a group of protesters, most in masks, gathered at a Montreal park Sunday to speak out against the 8 p.m. curfew in place in much of the province, describing it as unscientific and harmful to society's most vulnerable.

Ontario, which recently imposed tight new rules, reported 4,250 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 additional deaths on Sunday. Hospitalizations in the province stood at 2,107, with 741 people in ICU "due to COVID-related illness."

Faced with surging cases and a strained health-care system, checkpoints are now posted at interprovincial border crossings in Ontario. Premier Doug Ford announced restrictions on travelling between provinces on Friday, as part of his effort to curb transmission.

Across the North, three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nunavut on Sunday, bringing the number of active cases in the territory to 22. Premier Joe Savikataaq said all of the active cases are in Iqaluit.

In the Prairie provinces, Manitoba reported 170 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death. Health officials in Saskatchewan reported 289 cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

Alberta, which reported 1,516 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths, on Sunday joined Ontario in saying it would lower the age of eligibility for the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine.

In British Columbia, health officials will provide updated COVID-19 data later Monday.

What's happening around the world

New Zealand travellers embrace at Sydney International Airport on Monday as the trans-Tasman travel bubble between New Zealand and Australia begins. (Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

As of early Monday morning, more than 141.4 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a tracking tool maintained by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. The reported global death toll stood at more than three million.

In the Americas, just more than half of U.S. adults have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed on Sunday, with nearly 130 million people aged 18 years or more having received their first shot.

The update from the CDC came as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, predicted that U.S. health regulators will end the temporary pause on distributing Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, saying that he expects a decision could come as soon as Friday.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday the government has made a second payment to the World Health Organization's COVAX initiative to access around 11 million COVID-19 vaccines.

In the Middle East, vaccination against COVID-19 is a requirement to perform the Umra pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi state TV said on Sunday, citing a government official.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Pakistan's minister for planning and development said Monday that authorities are struggling to maintain the much-need supply of oxygen to hospitals for COVID-19 patients. Asad Umar, who also oversees Pakistan's response to the coronavirus, said on Twitter that hospitals were continuously receiving coronavirus patients amid a surge in new cases.

Young entrepreneur Ana Patricia Non stocks rice to be given away at the Maginhawa community pantry on Monday in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. The pantry is stocked with basic necessities such as food, toiletries, and medicine donated by kind-hearted people and available for free to anyone in need. (Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

In Africa, Tunisia announced the closure of all schools until April 30, as well as restrictions on movement, to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In Europe, the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units in France edged up on Sunday, amid a nationwide lockdown to try to stem a third wave of infections.

Italy, meanwhile, will ease curbs in many areas from April 26, warning caution was still needed to avoid any reversals in the reopening of many long-shuttered activities.

