Variants have 'changed the course of the pandemic,' N.B. medical officer of health says

Health officials in New Brunswick are working to contain an outbreak of COVID-19 in the province's northwest by placing two regions under tighter restrictions.

Effective Sunday, all non-essential businesses will have to close in the Edmundston and Haut-Madawaska areas.

In addition, the province is reversing a decision to send students back to high school full-time on Monday. The decision comes a day after an elementary school in the Edmundston area confirmed two variant cases, prompting hundreds of household to self-isolate.

"New variants of COVID-19 have changed the course of this pandemic," Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, told reporters on Saturday.

"We must now assume that these new variants are here with us to stay. Going forward, Public Health will be assuming that all positive COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick are of the highly infectious variants of concern," Russell said.

Public Health reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with 15 in the Edmundston region. The other four cases are spread out across the Fredericton, Moncton and Saint John regions.

Canada's chief medical officer on Saturday said coronavirus variants of concern have almost quadrupled in the country in the last two weeks.

Dr. Theresa Tam said Canada had seen 24,995 variant cases as of Thursday. That's compared to 6,325 such cases on March 24.

What's happening across Canada

As of 7 a.m. ET on Sunday, Canada had reported 1,052,545 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 70,619 considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 23,287.

British Columbia officials have lowered the age for vaccine eligibility from 65 to 60 years old.

Alberta reported 1,293 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Saturday. Of the new cases, 876 are variants — a single-day record.

Starting on Monday, the province will expanding its COVID-19 vaccine rollout to include nurses, doctors, dentists, and any health-care workers in patient care facilities or providing direct patient care in the community. The rollout will make more than 240,000 health-care workers eligible to begin booking vaccine appointments as part of Phase 2C, according to a news release Saturday.

Alberta's COVID-19 restrictions get pushback from Kenney's caucus

Saskatchewan logged 236 new cases but no new deaths as the province makes gains in its vaccination efforts.

The Lighthouse Supported Living Inc. and the Saskatchewan Health Authority have distributed 440 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to front-line workers in Saskatoon thanks to extra doses left over once Lighthouse clients were inoculated, and Regina expanded eligibility at a drive-thru vaccination clinic to include those ages 52 to 54.

Manitoba identified 135 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and one death.

Ontario registered 3,813 cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional deaths on Saturday.

The latest figure comes just days after the province ordered hospitals to halt non-emergency surgeries. A memo was sent to hospitals Thursday night telling them to postpone their non-emergency surgeries effective Monday, everywhere but in northern Ontario. Pediatric specialty hospitals are excluded from the order.

New emergency orders for Ontario hospitals

Quebec confirmed 1,754 new cases and 13 more deaths Saturday. It was the biggest single-day increase in the province since Jan. 17.

The Quebec City region continues to be the hardest hit area of the province, with more than 400 cases reported for the third consecutive day.

Emergency measures in Quebec City, Lévis and Gatineau, as well as towns in the Chaudière-Appalaches region, have been extended until at least April 19. They were initially set to be lifted on Monday.

People take part in a demonstration in Montreal on Saturday, opposing the Quebec government's health and safety measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in schools. Last week, the province announced that in Quebec's orange zones, elementary students will now have to wear a mask at school. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Nova Scotia reported eight new cases, bumping active cases in the province to 43.

Newfoundland and Labrador saw four new infections.

What's happening around the world

As of Sunday morning, more than 135.4 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll had increased to more than 2.9 million.

In Asia, Pakistan has reported its highest single-day death toll from COVID-19.

The National Command and Control Center announced Sunday that 114 deaths from coronavirus had been confirmed, as well as more than 5,000 new cases.

As many as 60 countries might be stalled at the first shots of their coronavirus vaccinations because nearly all deliveries through the global program are blocked until as late as June.

The COVAX initiative is designed to provide vaccines to countries lacking the clout to negotiate on their own for scarce supplies. In the past two weeks, only 2 million doses were cleared for shipment to 92 countries through the program, the same amount injected in Britain alone.

Internal World Health Organization documents obtained by The Associated Press say uncertain deliveries are causing some countries to lose faith in COVAX.

The vaccine shortage stems mostly from India's decision to stop exporting vaccines from its Serum Institute factory because of a surge of coronavirus cases in that country. The factory produces the majority of the AstraZeneca doses that COVAX counted on to supply about a third of the global population.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus says while one in four people in rich countries had received a vaccine, only one in 500 people in poorer countries had received a dose.