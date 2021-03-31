Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Thursday

The latest:

Ford to impose restrictions across Ontario as 3rd wave of COVID-19 hits hard.

Quebec City, Lévis, Gatineau head back into lockdown as COVID-19 variants spread.

12 new cases of COVID-19 in N.B., premier rolls up his sleeve for AstraZeneca vaccine.

Pharmacies "overwhelmed" by early response to AstraZeneca rollout in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

Track how many people have been given a COVID-19 vaccine across Canada.

Have a question about the COVID-19 pandemic? Send your questions to COVID@cbc.ca

Ontario's premier is expected to announce provincewide restrictions later Thursday in the face of rising COVID-19 cases and increasing strain on hospitals, a move that comes a day after Quebec Premier François Legault announced tighter rules in three cities he said are facing a "critical" situation.

Legault announced on Wednesday that people in Quebec City, Gatineau and Lévis should "remain at home unless they absolutely have to go to work." The new measures, which begin Thursday evening, will last for 10 days. Schools in the three communities will close, Legault said, as will non-essential businesses. The curfew in those areas will move up to 8 p.m. ET.

Montreal is not currently among the communities impacted by the stepped-up restrictions, but the premier did not rule out further action.

"The third wave is here," said Legault, who noted during his briefing that hospitalizations are expected to increase in the coming weeks. "I ask you not to gather in homes and please get vaccinated as soon as you can."

Quebec on Wednesday reported 1,025 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths. Hospitalizations in the province stood at 485, with 120 patients in intensive care units.

In neighbouring Ontario, sources told CBC News that the premier is expected to announce provincewide restrictions set to begin Saturday in the face of climbing caseloads and increasing hospitalizations. What, exactly, would change and how hot spots that are already at the "grey," or lockdown, level would be impacted was not immediately clear.

Some context here: 22 of Ontario's 34 public health units are already in grey zone (Lockdown) or red zone (Control) level of restrictions, and they're the places where the spread of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> is the worst. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19Ontario?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19Ontario</a> <a href="https://t.co/n3iYppCSmw">https://t.co/n3iYppCSmw</a> <a href="https://t.co/SVhiDDM1Xm">pic.twitter.com/SVhiDDM1Xm</a> —@CBCQueensPark

Health officials in Ontario on Wednesday reported 2,333 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths. The provincial dashboard that lists COVID-19 hospitalizations stood at 1,111, with 396 in intensive care units. Figures from Critical Care Services Ontario, a government agency that tracks information on the province's critical care system, put the number of ICU patients at 421. (The provincial figure doesn't include cases that are no longer testing positive for COVID-19.)

Premier Doug Ford, who has been urging people not to gather over the coming long weekend, on Wednesday expressed concern about rising case numbers and ICU capacity.

When asked about what the province planned to do, Ford said to "stay tuned" for an announcement on Thursday, but didn't offer specifics of what his government might do to try and halt the spread of COVID-19.

-From The Canadian Press and CBC News, last updated at 7 a.m. ET

What's happening across Canada

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs receives the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine in Fredericton on Wednesday. (Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press)

As of early Thursday morning, Canada had reported 982,122 cases of COVID-19, with 47,864 cases considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 22,959.

In Atlantic Canada, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs got his first dose of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine on Wednesday. The province reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 11 of them in the Edmundston area in the province's northwest.

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, while Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case. There were no new cases reported in Prince Edward Island.

In the Prairie provinces, Manitoba reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one additional death.

In neighbouring Saskatchewan, health officials reported 191 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and two additional deaths.

The teachers' federation, meanwhile, is calling on the province to shift all schools to online learning for a period of two weeks after the upcoming spring break. "It's a little too late to be proactive," Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation president Patrick Maze said, noting that the aim is to keep students and staff "as safe as possible."

In Alberta, health officials reported 871 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths on Wednesday. Hospitalizations in the province stood at 301, with 63 patients reported to be in intensive care.

In British Columbia, health officials reported three additional deaths Wednesday and 1,013 daily COVID-19 cases — breaching the 100,000 mark of total cases since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations in the province stood at 304, with 80 in intensive care.

Across the North, there was one new case of COVID-19 reported in a Yukon resident (though the individual was out of the province at the time.) There were no new cases reported in Nunavut or the Northwest Territories.

-From CBC News and The Canadian Press, last updated at 7 a.m. ET

What's happening around the world

A couple takes a walk by cherry blossoms near a street closed to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in Seoul, South Korea on Thursday. (Heo Ran/Reuters)

As of early Thursday morning, more than 128.9 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a coronavirus tracking tool maintained by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll stood at more than 2.8 million.

In Africa, Nigeria hopes to receive up to 70 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this year through the African Union, its primary health-care chief told Reuters, amid concerns about delayed deliveries of AstraZeneca shots.

Egypt received 854,400 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine as part of the global COVAX agreement, the health ministry said.

In Europe, Germany's president has been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shot, a signal of confidence in the vaccine after the country restricted its use in people under 60. The presidential office said in a statement that President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who is 65, received his first shot at a hospital in Berlin on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Germany's independent vaccine expert panel said the AstraZeneca vaccine shouldn't routinely be given to under-60s because of a rise in reported cases of unusual blood clots in the days after vaccination.

The German government followed the recommendation and said the vaccine would be prioritized for people age 60 and older. Some regions, including Berlin, then opened up vaccinations for people aged 60-70, who had previously faced a longer wait.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is 66, said this week that she would be prepared to take the AstraZeneca vaccine. But it isn't yet clear whether and when that might happen.

Doctors and nurses in Italy who refuse to get vaccinated against the coronavirus could be reassigned or have their salaries suspended under a new decree approved by the government.

The Italian Cabinet passed the measure late Wednesday as part of its latest COVID-19 containment provisions. The obligation for health-care workers to get vaccinated was included after several recent hospital outbreaks were blamed on personnel who hadn't gotten the shot.

Italy has prioritized vaccinating medical personnel, and to date three million of the 10 million shots administered have gone to health-care workers. Health Minister Roberto Speranza has said the vast majority of health-care workers have agreed to get the free vaccine but there were some holdouts.

Another measure included in the decree rules out criminal liability for medical personnel who administer shots if the vaccinations were done correctly. Some general practitioners in Italy have shied away from giving vaccines, fearing legal exposure if their patients experience adverse reactions.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Hong Kong will resume administering the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday following a 12-day suspension over packaging defects detected in one batch, officials said.

India opened up its coronavirus inoculation program to people above 45 as infections surge, in a move that will delay vaccine exports from the world's biggest vaccine maker.

South Korea is reviewing whether to approve rapid coronavirus tests that can be taken at home and produce near-immediate results as another tool to fight the pandemic.

People receive their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre set up for people over 75 years old in Seoul. (Chung Sung-Jun/AFP/Getty Images)

Kwon Jun-wook, director of South Korea's National Health Institute, said Thursday there's a need to provide convenient and accessible tests that people can use regularly because the virus is often transmitted by people with no or mild symptoms.

Health officials in China say six more people have become ill with COVID-19 in a southwestern Chinese city on the border with Myanmar. That brings the confirmed total in the Yunnan province city of Ruili over the past two days to 12, including three Myanmar citizens.

In the Middle East, Israel plans to administer the Pfizer vaccine to adolescents upon FDA approval, the health minister said.

In the Americas, Brazil health regulator Anvisa said it approved emergency use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while it rejected a request from the government to import doses of Covaxin, citing a lack of safety data and documentation.

-From The Associated Press and Reuters, last updated at 7:15 a.m. ET