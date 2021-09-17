Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Wednesday
Sask. has its most ICU patients since pandemic began
WATCH | The U.S. will reopen its land border to Canadians starting in November:
Saskatchewan has a record number of COVID-19 patients in its intensive care units.
Provincial health officials reported a total of 80 COVID-19 patients in ICU Tuesday, eclipsing the previous record of 79 set days before.
The province also listed 268 people with the virus under in-patient care, with 75 per cent of all those hospitalized not fully vaccinated.
Two people died of COVID-19 as well, bringing Saskatchewan's death toll since the pandemic began to 753.
As of Tuesday, 4,450 cases were considered active across Saskatchewan. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases sat at 487, or 40.4 new cases per 100,000 people.
WATCH | Getting a flu shot this year may be even more important than usual:
What's happening around the world
As of Wednesday morning, about 238.8 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus-tracking tool. The reported global death toll stood at more than 4.8 million.
In Europe, Russia reported a record daily rise in coronavirus-related deaths for the second day running on Wednesday, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths that has led the Kremlin to demand that authorities speed up the pace of vaccinations.
Russia's coronavirus task force reported 984 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest single-day toll since the start of the pandemic, as well as 28,717 new infections in the last 24 hours.
In the Asia-Pacific region, airlines are ramping up flights and ticket offers as some of the world's strictest pandemic-related travel rules begin to ease.
In the Americas, NBA star Kyrie Irving can keep refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but he can't play for the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets announced Tuesday that Irving wouldn't play or practice with the team until he could be a full participant, ending the idea he could play in only road games. Under a New York City mandate, professional athletes playing for a team in the city must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to play or practice in public venues.
WATCH | Texas governor outlaws vaccine mandates:
