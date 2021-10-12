Pandemic has forced 100 million into poverty as global solidarity 'missing in action': UN chief

The latest:

WATCH | Russia focuses on post-COVID-19 therapy, not restrictions:

Russia focuses on post-COVID-19 therapy over restrictions 5:59 Instead of increasing COVID-19 restrictions and boosting vaccinations to reduce cases and deaths, Russia is pouring resources into unproven therapies for people who’ve had the virus. 5:59

The United Nations chief says the pandemic has forced more than 100 million people into poverty and left over four billion people with little or no social support, health care or income protection.

Secretary General Antonio Guterres told an International Monetary Fund panel Monday that global solidarity "is missing in action" and people living in conflict-affected and poor countries are suffering most of all.

In Guterres's words, "Vaccine inequality is a moral outrage that is condemning the world to millions more deaths and prolonging an economic slowdown that could cost trillions of dollars, hitting the poorest countries hardest of all."

Guterres says indications the world is in a substantial economic recovery mask the huge divergence between the situations in rich countries and in the least-developed nations.

What's happening across Canada

WATCH | Cornwall residents on why they have one of Ontario's lowest vaccination rates:

Cornwall has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Ontario. Residents tell us why 3:04 Residents of Cornwall, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Ontario, say many in their community are hesitant because of concerns about side effects and influence from right-wing politicians. 3:04

What's happening around the world

As of early Tuesday, more than 238.3 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus-tracking tool. The reported global death toll stood at more than 4.8 million.

In Oceania, Sydney's COVID-19 cases fell to the lowest in two months on Tuesday. Meanwhile, New Zealand expects

to administer a record 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in a single day during a mass immunization drive on Oct. 16.

In Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin, seen coughing during a televised government meeting, reassured officials that he was fine and said he was being tested for COVID-19 virtually every day.

In Africa, Egypt's public prosecution said on Sunday it had ordered the arrest of three people after thousands of unused COVID-19 vaccines were found dumped along a water channel.