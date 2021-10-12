Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Tuesday
Pandemic has forced 100 million into poverty as global solidarity 'missing in action': UN chief
The latest:
Texas governor bans all COVID-19 vaccine mandates, including by private businesses.
Violent protests erupt in Rome over new green pass requirements
COVID-19 deaths are surging in Russia, but vaccination lags.
Still worried about getting a vaccine for COVID-19? Here's how to understand the rare-but-real risks.
The United Nations chief says the pandemic has forced more than 100 million people into poverty and left over four billion people with little or no social support, health care or income protection.
Secretary General Antonio Guterres told an International Monetary Fund panel Monday that global solidarity "is missing in action" and people living in conflict-affected and poor countries are suffering most of all.
In Guterres's words, "Vaccine inequality is a moral outrage that is condemning the world to millions more deaths and prolonging an economic slowdown that could cost trillions of dollars, hitting the poorest countries hardest of all."
Guterres says indications the world is in a substantial economic recovery mask the huge divergence between the situations in rich countries and in the least-developed nations.
What's happening across Canada
- N.L. COVID-19 patient still recovering 8 months later, urges others to get the shot.
- N.B. school closures are stressing parents, disappointing students.
- $1 device developed in Halifax that detects COVID-19 in sewers drawing global interest.
- Unvaccinated nurses won't be allowed to practise in Quebec, order confirms.
- This area has Ontario's highest vaccination rate. One of the lowest is just 100 km away.
Visitors restricted in Sask. ICUs amid record COVID-19 admissions.
Alberta doctor fears possible post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 spike could ruin Christmas plans.
What's happening around the world
As of early Tuesday, more than 238.3 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus-tracking tool. The reported global death toll stood at more than 4.8 million.
In Oceania, Sydney's COVID-19 cases fell to the lowest in two months on Tuesday. Meanwhile, New Zealand expects
to administer a record 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in a single day during a mass immunization drive on Oct. 16.
In Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin, seen coughing during a televised government meeting, reassured officials that he was fine and said he was being tested for COVID-19 virtually every day.
In Africa, Egypt's public prosecution said on Sunday it had ordered the arrest of three people after thousands of unused COVID-19 vaccines were found dumped along a water channel.
With files from Reuters and CBC News
