Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Thursday

Moscow will reintroduce lockdown measures from Oct. 28 to combat surging COVID-19 cases, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday, with all shops, bars and restaurants due to close, except those selling essential goods, such as supermarkets and pharmacies.

Russia reports record high daily COVID-19 case number, deaths

Medics wearing personal protective equipment work in an intensive care unit for COVID-19 patients in the Moscow Sklifosovsky emergency hospital in Moscow on Wednesday. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images)

Moscow will reintroduce COVID-19-related lockdown measures from Oct. 28, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday, with supermarkets and pharmacies the only shops allowed to stay open in an effort to cut soaring infection numbers and deaths.

The decision follows a statement from President Vladimir Putin, who a day earlier approved a nationwide week-long workplace shutdown from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7 and said regional leaders could introduce other measures at their discretion.

Russia on Thursday reported 1,036 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours as well as 36,339 new infections, both a record daily high since the pandemic began.

The Kremlin has blamed the spike on a lacklustre vaccination campaign and apathy among the population and has urged Russians to get vaccinated.

What's happening across Canada

What's happening around the world

Health workers celebrate with vaccine beneficiaries at Rajawadi hospital in Mumbai, India, on Thursday. (Rajanish Kakade/The Associated Press)

As of early Thursday morning, more than 242 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to the case-tracking tool from Johns Hopkins University. The reported global death toll stood at more than 4.9 million.

In Africa, Kenya lifted a nationwide curfew that has been in place since March 2020.

Ministers from the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC will meet virtually on Friday, hoping to chart a path forward for the region to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and address other pressing issues including climate change.

Millions in Melbourne are readying to come out of the world's longest COVID-19 lockdown later on Thursday even as cases hover near record levels, with pubs, restaurants and cafes rushing to restock supplies before opening their doors.

In Europe, France's lower house of parliament voted to approve extending the country's COVID-19 health pass measures until at least July 31, 2022, as governments around Europe look to ensure they can curb the virus as the winter season approaches.

British health minister Sajid Javid resisted calls from doctors for a return of restrictions to halt a rising wave of COVID-19 infections, but gave a stark warning they would be brought back if people did not take up vaccination offers.

In the Middle East, Kuwait has lifted all restrictions for vaccinated people, the country's prime minister told a news conference.

In the Americas, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) authorized booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson, and said Americans can choose a different shot from their original inoculation as a booster.

