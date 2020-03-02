COVID-19: Here's what's happening around the world Monday
U.S. dealing with coronavirus cases on both coasts; Canada has 24 confirmed cases
The latest:
- More than 89,000 cases of COVID-19 reported around the world with more than 3,000 dead.
- 24 cases reported in Canada, public health officials here say risk from coronavirus low.
- Read more about how hospitals in Canada are preparing for cases of COVID-19.
South Korea's viral outbreak surged and millions of children in Japan stayed home from school Monday as officials wrestled with the epidemic in more than 60 countries.
The number of new virus cases in China dropped to its lowest level in six weeks Monday and hundreds of patients at the outbreak's epicentre were being released from hospital, while a grimmer reality set in elsewhere, with swelling infection numbers and growing dread that no area could fend off the illness.
China, where the epidemic began in December, reported 202 new cases on the mainland over the previous 24 hours, with another 42 deaths. That brings the country's total number of cases to 80,026 with 2,912 deaths recorded in all. The city of Wuhan accounted for most of the new cases, but also saw 2,570 patients released.
-
-
Milan at a standstill: Life in a city when coronavirus fears take over
China still has about three-fourths of the world's nearly 89,000 cases worldwide, but outbreaks were surging in other countries with South Korea, Italy and Iran seeing sharp increases. More than 3,000 people have died worldwide.
While the virus has caused serious illness mainly for the elderly and those with existing health problems, most have had mild illness and some infected apparently show no symptoms at all. But attempts to contain the spread of the virus — for which there is no vaccine or cure — have been far-reaching.
Major cities including Jakarta, New York and Berlin grappled with their first recorded cases. Schools emptied across Japan, mobile hospitals were planned in Iran, and the Mona Lisa, accustomed to droves of staring tourists, hung in a vacant room of the shuttered Louvre in Paris.
"Just about everywhere, the cases are rising quite quickly in a number of countries," said Ian Mackey, who studies viruses at the University of Queensland in Australia.
Malaysia and Portugal were the newest places to detect the virus. More than 60 countries around the world — including nine of the 10 most populous — have found infections, with a global count of nearly 89,000 people affected by the illness. Read on for a look at what's happening in the U.S. and Canada, as well as some of the harder-hit nations around the world.
Here's what's happening in Canada
Ontario reported four additional cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total in that province to 15. There are an additional eight cases in B.C. and one in Quebec.
The Public Health Agency of Canada, which is working with the provinces to prepare for a possible outbreak, says the risk in Canada associated with COVID-19 is low.
Here's what's happening in the U.S.
The United States counted 80 cases as of Sunday and two deaths, both men with existing health problems who had been hospitalized in Washington state. The U.S. total includes evacuees from a virus-stricken cruise ship and from Wuhan, but new cases among California health workers and in New York, Rhode Island and Washington raised concerns on both U.S. coasts.
The second U.S. fatality was a man in his 70s from a nursing facility near Seattle where dozens of sick people were tested for the virus, Washington state health officials said. Researchers said earlier the virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in Washington state.
Here's what's happening in South Korea
The surging outbreak in South Korea's fourth-largest city has overwhelmed its health system despite the national government sending assistance. The problem in Daegu has been highlighted by at least four deaths of infected elderly people who were waiting to be hospitalized.
Kim Gang-lip, South Korea's vice-health minister, said hospitals' capacities from now on will be reserved for patients with serious symptoms or pre-existing medical conditions, while mild cases will be isolated at designated facilities outside hospitals.
"Considering our limited medical resources, it will be crucial to make quick assessments of patients' conditions and provide quick, professional and active treatment to those with serious symptoms, and minimize fatalities," Kim said. "If we continue to hospitalize mild patients amid the continued surge in infections, we would be risking overworking medical professionals and putting them at greater risk of infections."
South Korea on Monday had 476 new cases for a total of 4,212. Twenty-two people have died.
Here's what's happening in Japan
In Japan on Monday, many schools began following through on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's plan to close for more than a month through the end of the Japanese academic year.
Japan on Monday confirmed at least 15 new coronavirus cases, bringing the number of cases in the country to 976, including passengers infected by the pathogen on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, Kyodo newswire reported.
Infections were reported around the country, including five on the northern island of Hokkaido and five others in a nursing home in Kanagawa prefecture near Tokyo, Kyodo said.
Here's what's happening in Iran
Iran has reported 978 confirmed cases of the new virus with 54 deaths from the illness it causes, called COVID-19. Across the wider Mideast, there are over 1,150 cases of the new coronavirus, the majority of which are linked back to Iran.
Experts worry Iran's percentage of deaths to infections, around 5.5 per cent, is much higher than other countries, suggesting the number of infections in Iran may be much higher than current figures show. Iranian government spokesperson Ali Rabiei, himself addressing journalists by teleconference over concerns about the virus, acknowledged the challenges remaining for the Islamic Republic.
"We will have two difficult weeks ahead," he said.
Here's what's happening in Europe
Italian authorities said on Sunday the number of people infected in the country soared 50 per cent to 1,694 in just 24 hours, and five more had died, bringing the death toll there to 34. Cases in France jumped to 130, an increase of 30 in one day.
The Louvre Museum was closed after France curbed large gatherings, and the U.S. issued an advisory against travel to the region of northern Italy where its outbreak is concentrated. Global Affairs Canada says travellers to northern Italy should "exercise a high degree of caution."
The outbreaks and rising travel concern could deal a heavy blow to those countries' tourism industries. Spring, especially Easter, is a hugely popular time for schoolchildren to visit France and Italy.
Here's what's happening in Russia
A Russian citizen returning from Italy was diagnosed with coronavirus, the RIA news agency cited the health-care ministry as saying on Monday. Another three Russian nationals are receiving treatment in Russia after they contracted the virus on a cruise ship in Japan, authorities have said.
With files from CBC News and Reuters
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.