Iran reports 15 deaths from COVID-19 as case numbers rise

The latest:

Global cases top 80,000 with the vast majority of cases in China, where the health commission has reported 77,658 cases on the mainland with 2,663 deaths.

Iran reports 95 coronavirus cases and 15 deaths, disputes lawmaker from Qom's claim of higher death toll.

UAE bans all flights in and out of Iran over COVID-19 cases.

Italy reports total of 260 cases, including 1st case south of Rome

South Korea case numbers hit 977, government aims to test members of church at centre of outbreak in city of Daegu.

Read more about why the WHO doesn't yet consider the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday banned all flights to and from Iran over the outbreak of the new coronavirus, just a day after its spread from the Islamic Republic was announced across multiple Mideast nations. Iran, meanwhile, raised the official death toll from the virus to 15 killed amid 95 confirmed infections.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people globally, causing around 2,700 deaths, mainly in China. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The UAE, home to long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad, remains a key international transit route for Iran's 80 million people. The flight ban, which will last at least a week, shows the growing concern over the spread of the virus in Iran amid worries the outbreak may be larger than what authorities there now acknowledge.

The announcement came after Bahrain said it would suspend all flights from Dubai and Sharjah, a neighbouring UAE emirate that is home to Air Arabia, for 48 hours.

A member of a medical team sprays disinfectant to sanitize the area near a religious school in Najaf, Iraq, on Monday. (Alaa al-Marjani/Reuters)

Bahrain's health ministry on Tuesday raised the number of infected cases from the new virus to eight, saying that all had travelled from Iran via Dubai. Four of them have been identified as Saudi nationals. The cases were confirmed upon arrival to Bahrain during screenings at the airport, and prior to the suspension on flights to Dubai and Sharjah, according to Bahrain's official news agency.

Dubai has been screening passengers on incoming flights from China, where the outbreak began in December. Long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad are among the few international airlines still flying to Beijing. However, the outbreak in Iran only became public in recent days.

Iran's government said Tuesday that 15 people had died nationwide from the new coronavirus, rejecting claims of a much higher death toll of 50 by a lawmaker from the city of Qom, the epicentre of the virus in the country. The conflicting reports raised questions about the Iranian government's transparency concerning the scale of the outbreak.

The new death toll came from health ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour during an interview with Iranian state television. He said there were 95 confirmed cases of the virus in Iran, with many linked to Qom, a major Shia religious centre where other cases have emerged.

WHO mission to Iran delayed

A WHO mission to Iran, which had been planned for Tuesday, was delayed, a spokesperson for the Geneva-based health agency said. There was no specific date for when a WHO team would be deployed to the country.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sought to reassure the nation in a speech on Tuesday, calling the new coronavirus an "uninvited and inauspicious passenger."

"We will get through corona," Rouhani said. "We will get through the virus."

Afghanistan, Kuwait, Iraq and Oman also announced their first cases of the virus on Monday and connected them to travel with Iran.

The UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula, has reported 13 cases of the new virus. Most of those were connected to Chinese travel.

Meanwhile, Kuwait raised the number of its infected cases from three to five people. All five were passengers returning on a flight from the Iranian city of Mashhad, where Iran's government has not yet announced a single case of the virus. Kuwait had halted over the weekend transport links with Iran and was evacuating its citizens from Iran.

Iraq's health ministry said four new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the northern province of Kirkuk. It said the afflicted were members of an Iraqi family who had returned from a recent trip to Iran. Iraq announced the discovery of the first coronavirus case in the country on Monday in the Shia Muslim holy city of Najaf.

Iraq had earlier closed its border with Iran to Iranian nationals but apparently Iraqis can still cross the boundary.

In Pakistan, about 100 pilgrims, mostly minority Pakistani Shias, have been quarantined at a government building after returning from Iran, officials said Tuesday. The pilgrims had returned before Pakistan on Saturday closed its border with Iran at the crossing in the town of Taftan in southwestern Baluchistan province.

More than 7,000 Pakistani pilgrims remain in Iran where health authorities will have to declare them free of the coronavirus before they can go home. Pakistan last week suspended flight operations with China, where thousands of Pakistanis have been stranded since the infectious spread there. Islamabad has no immediate plans to evacuate Pakistani citizens from China.

Italy seals off worst-affected towns, reports case in Sicily

Italian authorities on Tuesday reported a woman had tested positive for coronavirus in Sicily, the first case south of Rome, as the country battles to prevent the outbreak spreading from its origin in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto.

Sicily's regional governor Nello Musumeci said a tourist from Bergamo, in Lombardy, had been hospitalized in the island's capital Palermo after being diagnosed with the illness and all those traveling with her had been quarantined.

Flight to Milan this morning virtually empty - staff say these flights are normally sold out but because of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/coronavirus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#coronavirus</a> people aren’t going to Northern Italy. <a href="https://t.co/KXFETp1BfX">pic.twitter.com/KXFETp1BfX</a> —@rfilippone

The number of cases in Italy, the country in Europe worst affected, rose to more than 260 overnight from 229 on Monday, with 34 new cases reported in Lombardy and six new ones in Veneto. The number of deaths was unchanged at seven.

Officials from the World Health Organization and the European Union were due to meet in Rome on Tuesday to discuss the crisis, which first broke out in China and has now spread to about 29 other countries and territories.

Italy is not the only European country affected, but it has reported the most cases in the region. El Pais, a Spanish newspaper, reported Tuesday that a hotel in the Canary Islands was put under lockdown after a case was identified.

South Korea promised all-out containment effort

In South Korea — which has reported a total of 977 cases and 10 deaths — the government has said it aims to test more than 200,000 members of a church at the centre of a surge in coronavirus cases.

The church, located in the city of Daegu, said it would provide authorities the names of all its members in South Korea, estimated by media at about 215,000 people. The government would test them all as soon as possible, the prime minister's office said.

Fears of a soaring viral outbreak are gripping Daegu and the surrounding area, with residents struggling as they try to stay away from a virus that has already sickened hundreds of people in the region, killing at least 10 of them.

"We call each other here and half-jokingly ask whether they are alive and tell each other not to wander around," Choe Hee-suk, a 37-year-old office worker, said by phone.

People buy face masks at a retail store in the southeastern city of Daegu on Tuesday. (Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images)

In Daegu's usually bustling Dongseongro commercial district on Monday, only a few pedestrians were seen, making it look like a ghost town. Workers dressed in black protective gear and white masks sprayed disinfectant at a nearly deserted branch of the popular Lotte Department Store, local media photos showed.

Oh Sang-hak, a taxi driver, said he hadn't worked for several days because he was uneasy about picking up strangers with the virus circulating in the city.

"It's like time has stopped ... and there is just no movement," Oh said. "Until last week, we thought the coronavirus was someone else's problem."

WATCH | Hear from Diamond Princess passengers who are in isolation at Japanese health facilities: