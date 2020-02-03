See inside China's Huoshenshan Hospital, built in 10 days

Huoshenshan Hospital and a second, 1,500-bed facility due to open this week were built by construction crews who are working around the clock in Wuhan, China, the central city where the coronavirus was first detected in December. Below, an aerial photo taken on Sunday shows the hospital under construction.

(Getty Images)

Construction crew

The 1,000-bed hospital was built by a 7,000-member crew of carpenters, plumbers, electricians and other specialists, according to China's official Xinhua News Agency.

(AFP/Getty Images)

Medical equipment

The ruling Communist Party's military wing, the People's Liberation Army, sent 1,400 doctors, nurses and other personnel to staff the hospital, Xinhua reported. Here, a CT scanner is installed at the hospital.

(Chinatopix/The Associated Press)

Intensive care

The hospital has 30 intensive care units. Before this week's addition of 2,500 new beds, Wuhan had 6,754 in hospitals designated for virus patients, according to the website TMTpost.com. It said authorities were considering assigning another 2,183 beds to virus cases at the city's other hospitals.

(Chinatopix/The Associated Press)

Mobile equipment

Below, a worker is bringing a motorized digital X-ray imaging system to the hospital. A Chinese company has also donated "medical robots" to deliver medicines and carry test samples, according to the Shanghai newspaper, The Paper.

(Getty Images)

Inside the hospital

Doctors will be able to speak with outside experts over a video system that links them to Beijing's PLA General Hospital, according to the Yangtze Daily. It said the system was installed in less than 12 hours by a 20-member "commando team" from Wuhan Telecom Ltd. Below, medical equipment is seen inside the hospital.

(Chinatopix/The Associated Press)

Isolation wards

About half of the two-storey, 60,000-square metre building consists of isolation wards, according to the government newspaper Yangtze Daily.

(Chinatopix/The Associated Press)

Prefabricated rooms

Prefabricated rooms were shipped to the site for installation.

(Getty Images)

Hospital halls

The building has specialized ventilation systems and double-sided cabinets that connect patient rooms to hallways and allow hospital staff to deliver supplies without entering the rooms.

(Xiao Yijiu/Xinhua/The Associated Press)

Disinfecting grounds

Alcohol is used to disinfect the grounds near the hospital construction site.

(Getty Images)

Temperature check

Yuan Tianxiong, who provides concrete for Huoshenshan hospital, has his temperature checked.

(Getty Images)

Worker health

Newspapers published day-by-day accounts of crews clearing the riverside hospital grounds, laying the foundation, installing sewage and electrical equipment. The state newspaper Beijing Daily applauded construction workers and suppliers who cut short their Lunar New Year holiday, hailing the rapid construction as a triumph.