Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Tuesday
Health officials in Russia report a record-high single-day COVID-19 death toll
The latest:
- Alberta health-care system sets another record Monday with 312 patients in intensive care.
- More than 17,000 Quebec health-care workers face suspension for refusing vaccine.
- Ontario farm with migrant worker who died of COVID-19 hit with 20 charges.
Confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in Russia hit another record at 852 on Tuesday, up from a previous record of 828 on Friday, Russia's state coronavirus task force reported.
Daily coronavirus infections in Russia have fallen from more than 20,000 in late August to about 18,000 in mid-September. However, the numbers have started creeping up again. Since last Thursday, the state coronavirus task force has been reporting more than 21,000 new cases a day. On Tuesday, 21,559 new infections were registered.
Despite the increase, there are few restrictions in place in Russia, which had one, six-week lockdown last spring. Vaccination rates have remained low, too, with only 32 per cent of the country's 146 million population having received at least one shot of a vaccine and only 28 per cent fully vaccinated.
Russian authorities have reported a total of about 7.4 million confirmed infections and more than 205,000 confirmed deaths. However, reports by the government's statistical service Rosstat indicates the tally of coronavirus-linked deaths retroactively reveal much higher mortality numbers.
-From The Associated Press, last updated at 8:25 a.m. ET
What's happening in Canada
The COVID-19 case count continues to rise in New Brunswick, where health officials reported 86 new cases Monday — another record daily high since the pandemic began.
Premier Blaine Higgs reimposed a state of emergency on Friday after a senior health official admitted the province made a mistake by lifting all health protection measures — including mask wearing — on July 30.
With an active caseload of 650 as of Monday, the province was treating 41 patients in hospital — 16 of them in intensive care. Health officials confirmed that 78 per cent of the new cases were among those not fully vaccinated.
"The surge in COVID-19 cases is causing delays at assessment centres throughout the province and leading to longer-than-anticipated wait times for appointments and test results," the province said in a statement Monday.
-From The Canadian Press, last updated at 8:30 a.m. ET
- N.B. reports 86 new cases on Monday, some positive cases may avoid isolation, premier says.
- 18 more people die of COVID-19 as B.C. records 2,239 new cases over 3 days.
- N.W.T. reports 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, territorial government to mandate COVID-19 shots for employees who work with 'vulnerable' people.
- Saskatchewan has not requested Ottawa send military, health-care workers to help with COVID-19 fight, premier says.
- 'Significant transmission' of COVID-19 in southern Manitoba worrisome, top doctor says.
What's happening around the world
As of early Tuesday morning, more than 232.3 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported around the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. The reported global death toll stood at more than 4.7 million.
In the Americas, Chilean authorities announced the end of a state of emergency in force since the start of the pandemic, a sign of life returning to normal following a sharp decrease in cases in the country.
New York hospitals began firing or suspending health-care workers for defying a state order to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and resulting staff shortages prompted some hospitals to postpone elective surgeries or curtail services.
In the Asia-Pacific region, Pakistan's planning minister says the government will begin a drive to vaccinate children ages 12 and above to protect them from the coronavirus.
Japan's government announced Tuesday that the coronavirus state of emergency will end this week to help rejuvenate the economy as infections slow.
In the Middle East, Jordan will fully reopen its main border crossing with Syria from Wednesday, government and industry officials said, as a high-level Syrian team arrived in Amman to discuss how to ease the flow of goods hit by the pandemic and a decade of conflict.
In Africa, health officials in South Africa on Monday reported 578 new cases of COVID-19 and 164 additional deaths, bringing the number of reported deaths in the country to 87,216.
Meanwhile, the head of the World Trade Organization said on Tuesday that the low COVID-19 vaccination rate of around four per cent in Africa was "devastating," saying that trade should help address vaccine inequity.
WTO director general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's remarks came at the opening session of a Geneva-based trade event alongside South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa.
In Europe, Portugal is winding down its military-led vaccine task force after almost reaching its target of fully inoculating 85 per cent of the population against COVID-19.
-From The Associated Press, Reuters and CBC News, last updated at 8:15 a.m. ET
