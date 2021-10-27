Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world Wednesday
Russia reports highest daily death toll since start of pandemic
The latest:
- COVID-19 booster shots to be made available to all British Columbians by May 2022.
- Alberta sees no 'significant bump' in COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving weekend.
- Saskatchewan's top doctor says pleas from health officers in line with his own recommendations to government.
- LISTEN | The Current gets the latest from Russia and the U.K. — where COVID-19 cases are rising — and looks at Puerto Rico, where doctors are reporting signs of success.
- Track how many people have been given the COVID-19 vaccine across Canada.
Russia has hit another record for daily COVID-19 deaths as authorities across the country moved to keep most people off work in line with a Kremlin order aimed at stemming the spread.
Russia's coronavirus task force on Wednesday registered 1,123 deaths in 24 hours, the largest daily toll since the pandemic's start.
Moving to curb contagion, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a non-working period from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7 when most state organizations and private businesses are to suspend operations.
Russian authorities expect the off-work time will help limit the spread of contagion by keeping people out of offices and public transportation, but many Russians sought to use the period for a seaside vacation ahead of the long winter season.
-From The Associated Press, last updated at 7:10 a.m. ET
What's happening across Canada
- No new deaths, active cases continue to drop in New Brunswick.
- Coroner's inquiry into Quebec long-term care facility hears 911 call made by health agency CEO.
- Ontario could see 50,000 education workers fired if COVID-19 vaccines mandated, Lecce says.
- Antibody treatment now available in Saskatchewan not a replacement for COVID-19 vaccination, experts say.
- More than 4,000 health-care workers in B.C. remain unvaccinated, says health minister.
What's happening around the world
As of early Wednesday morning, more than 244.6 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracking tool. The reported global death toll stood at more than 4.9 million.
In Europe, Ukraine's health minister urged more people to get their shots as deaths hit a daily record and hospitalizations were up more than a fifth on the previous week.
In the Americas, an expert panel voted overwhelmingly to recommend the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorize the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, saying the benefits of inoculation outweigh the risks.
U.S. FDA advisory committee recommends authorizing Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for use in kids
Brazil's Senate recommends Bolsonaro face criminal charges over COVID-19 response
In the Asia-Pacific region, the health ministry in Vietnam has approved vaccinations for children age 12 to 17, with older teens in more populated cities getting the first doses. There are about 14 million Vietnamese children in that age range.
Singapore, meanwhile, will allow quarantine-free entry to travellers vaccinated against COVID-19 from Australia and Switzerland from Nov. 8, the city-state's aviation regulator said.
In South Africa — the hardest-hit country in Africa — the health ministry on Tuesday reported 331 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 additional deaths. According to the Johns Hopkins tracker, nearly 20 per cent of the country's population is fully vaccinated.
Over 8.4 million confirmed <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> cases on the African continent - with more than 7.9 million recoveries & 217,000 deaths cumulatively.<br><br>View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: <a href="https://t.co/FKav40Cbdd">https://t.co/FKav40Cbdd</a> <a href="https://t.co/8e6EbDvjLY">pic.twitter.com/8e6EbDvjLY</a>—@WHOAFRO
In the Middle East, Saudi Arabia's health ministry on Tuesday reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths. With just over 62 per cent of the population fully vaccinated, health officials again urged people to take both doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.
-From Reuters, The Associated Press and CBC News, last updated at 7:15 a.m. ET
With files from Reuters and CBC News
