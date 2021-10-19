Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world Tuesday

The latest:

Many scientists are pressing the British government to reimpose social restrictions and speed up booster vaccinations as coronavirus infection rates, already Europe's highest, rise still further.

The U.K. recorded 49,156 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the largest number since mid-July. New infections averaged 43,000 a day over the past week, a 15 per cent increase compared to the week before.

In July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government lifted all the legal restrictions that had been imposed more than a year earlier to slow the spread of the virus, including face coverings indoors and social distancing rules. Nightclubs and other crowded venues were allowed to open at full capacity, and people were no longer advised to work from home if they could.

Some modellers feared a big spike in cases after the opening-up. That didn't occur, but infections remained high, and recently have begun to increase.

So have hospitalizations and deaths, which are averaging more than 100 a day — far lower than when cases were last this high, before much of the population was vaccinated, but still too high, critics of the government say.

A man is seen in a photo from last winter receiving an injection of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the mass vaccination program in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England. COVID-19 cases are again on the rise in the U.K., raising questions about what's behind the increase. (Scott Heppell/The Associated Press)

Some say Britons have been too quick to return to pre-pandemic behaviour. Masks and social distancing are gone in most settings in England, including schools, though other parts of the U.K. remain a bit more strict. Even in shops, where masks are recommended, and on the London transit network, where they are mandatory, adherence is patchy.

A plan to require proof of vaccination to attend nightclubs, concerts and other mass events in England was dropped by the Conservative government amid opposition from lawmakers, though Scotland introduced a vaccine pass program this month.

Some scientists say a bigger factor is waning immunity. Britain's vaccination program got off to a quick start, with shots given to the elderly and vulnerable starting last December. That means millions of people have been vaccinated for more than six months, and studies have suggested vaccines' protection gradually wanes over time.

Millions of people in Britain are being offered booster shots, but critics say the program is moving too slowly. And while almost 80 per cent of people over 12 are fully vaccinated, the number of doses delivered each day has declined sharply.

The U.K. also waited longer than the U.S. and many European nations to vaccinate children ages 12-15, and most in that age group still haven't received their shots.

"It's critical we accelerate the booster program," said epidemiologist Neil Ferguson, a member of the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies.

Ferguson said one factor influencing the U.K.'s high case numbers was that it has relied heavily on the AstraZeneca vaccine, "and, while that protects very well against very severe outcomes of COVID, it protects slightly less well than Pfizer against infection and transmission, particularly in the face of the delta variant."

He also noted that "most Western European countries have kept in place more control measures, vaccine mandates, mask-wearing mandates, and tend to have lower case numbers and certainly not case numbers which are going up as fast as we've got."

"But at the end of the day this is a policy decision for government to make," he told the BBC.

Possible 'Plan B'

Last month, the prime minister said the country might need to move to a "Plan B" — reintroducing measures such as mandatory masks and bringing in vaccine passes — if cases rose so high in the fall and winter that the health system came under intense strain.

For now, the government says it won't change course.

Johnson's spokesperson, Max Blain, said "we always knew the next few months would be challenging." But he said the government was trying to protect "both lives and livelihoods."

"Because of the protections put in place by our vaccination program, we are able to be one of the most open economies in Europe," he said. "We believe this approach is the right one. We continue to keep it under review."

-From The Associated Press, last updated at 7 a.m. ET

What's happening across Canada

Saskatchewan will be transferring six COVID-19 patients to Ontario over the next 72 hours as the province struggles to deal with record-breaking numbers of intensive care patients. Premier Scott Moe said patients will be transferred to ensure they receive "the very best possible care that they can."

What's happening around the world

Workers in Burundi are seen last week unloading boxes of about 500,000 donated doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine. (Tchandrou Nitanga/AFP/Getty Images)

As of early Tuesday morning, more than 241.2 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported around the world, according to a case-tracking site maintained by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. The reported global death toll stood at more than 4.9 million.

In Africa, Burundi is booking appointments for people who want COVID-19 vaccines, months after most African countries embarked on vaccination campaigns.

In Europe, Latvia announced a lockdown from Oct. 21 until Nov. 15 to try to slow a spike in infections in one of the least vaccinated European Union countries.

In the Americas, Mexico's capital returned to the lowest level on its COVID-19 pandemic warning system Monday for the first time since June.

People are seen walking through the streets of the historic centre of Mexico City on October on Saturday, a day after the Mexican capital mayor's office announced it will reduce the restrictions put in place to fight COVID-19. (Claudio Cruz/AFP/Getty Images)

In practice, the shift from the yellow to green category changes meant only small changes to daily life. Mask wearing is still common on streets of the city of 9 million, but the rhythm of life in the capital has long since regained a high degree of normalcy.

Massive outdoor events, which had been operating at 75 per cent capacity, now face no capacity restrictions, though attendees will still be required to wear masks. The move comes just weeks ahead of Mexico City hosting a Formula 1 race.

Meanwhile, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee said its decision to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for those competing at next year's Beijing Olympics has been met with some resistance.

In the Asia-Pacific region, India's vaccination campaign has slowed despite amassing record stockpiles of vaccine, health ministry data showed.

In Europe, Belarus on Monday ordered a halt to routine medical care at state clinics in order to devote more resources to coronavirus patients.

The Health Ministry said the suspended services include medical examinations and screenings, physiotherapy and dentistry. Belarus has been hit by a rising wave of coronavirus infections, with around 2,000 new cases reported daily in the country of 9.3 million.

In the Middle East, Iran on Monday reported 181 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 and 11,844 additional cases. The country, which has struggled to contain the virus, is seeing cases trend downward after hitting record highs over the summer.

-From Reuters, The Associated Press and CBC News, last updated at 7:30 a.m. ET