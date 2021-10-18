Skip to Main Content
World·THE LATEST

Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world Monday

All Ontarians vaccinated against COVID-19 can now download their enhanced certificates, which include a QR code.

Saskatchewan ICUs under strain, province offering free rapid antigen test kits

The Canadian Press ·
Ontario Premier Doug Ford returns to his office following a press briefing on Friday. The premier has said the enhanced vaccine certificate will make it 'easier and more secure for Ontarians to show their proof of vaccine.' (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

The latest:

All Ontarians vaccinated against COVID-19 can now download their enhanced certificates, which include a QR code.

The provincial government has said the scannable documents will allow for faster entry into settings that require proof of vaccination.

The enhanced system officially takes effect on Friday, but Ontarians can get their new vaccine certificates before then, and businesses can start using a new app to verify those codes.

Residents whose birthdays fall between January and April were able to download the enhanced vaccination certificate through the province's COVID-19 website on Friday, and further cohorts got access over the weekend.

Under Ontario's vaccine certificate program, only those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — or have a valid medical exemption from a doctor — can access certain settings.

They include theatres, gyms, nightclubs and restaurant dining rooms.

-From The Canadian Press, last updated at 8:40 a.m. ET

What's happening across Canada

WATCH | Ottawa stands firm on negative PCR tests for travellers: 

Ottawa stands firm on negative PCR tests for travellers

9 hours ago
2:05
The federal government is standing firm on requiring travellers entering Canada to have a negative PCR test for COVID-19, even though the U.S. will no longer require them at the land border. 2:05

What's happening around the world

WATCH | U.S. police officers fighting COVID-19 vaccine mandates: 

U.S. police officers fighting COVID-19 vaccine mandates

11 hours ago
1:46
Some police officers in the U.S. are fighting mandates to report their COVID-19 vaccination status, a move at least one mayor called ‘insubordination.’ 1:46

As of early Monday morning, more than 240.7 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracking tool. The reported global death toll stood at more than 4.8 million.

In the Americas, outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday unanimously recommended the agency authorize a second shot of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for all recipients of the one-dose inoculation.

In Europe, Britain on Sunday reported 45,140 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily number since the middle of July, and 57 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

Russia, meanwhile, reported 34,303 new cases in the past 24 hours, a record-high number since the start of the pandemic, data from the state coronavirus task force showed on Sunday.

In the Middle East, Saudi Arabia's sports fans will be allowed to attend full-capacity events at all stadiums and other sports facilities starting on Sunday, the country's ministry of sports announced in a statement on Saturday.

In Africa, Egypt will mandate that public sector employees must either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or take a weekly coronavirus test to be allowed to work in government buildings after Nov. 15, a cabinet statement said on Sunday.

In the Asia-Pacific region, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that the country's biggest city, Auckland, will remain in lockdown for another two weeks as it looks to control the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

-From The Associated Press and Reuters, last updated at 8:30 a.m. ET

With files from Reuters, The Associated Press and CBC News

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now