Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Tuesday

The latest:

Indonesia has prepared backup health facilities for a worst-case scenario where daily coronavirus infections reach 40,000 to 50,000, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan told reporters on Tuesday. He said the government has accommodation infrastructure that can be turned into isolation facilities and has also ramped up production of oxygen.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said that the provinces in Sumatra and Kalimantan, the Indonesian part of Borneo island, were being monitored closely amid a rise in cases of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

Indonesia reported 29,745 new cases of COVID-19 and 558 deaths on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The country has seen a total of more than 2.3 million reported cases.

Ganip Warsito, National Task Force for COVID-19 Mitigation Chief, said that starting on Tuesday, both foreigners and Indonesian nationals entering the country have to show digital or physical proof that they have been fully vaccinated as officials try to slow the spread of the virus.

The obligation to show vaccination cards can be excluded in some cases, including diplomatic visas and service visas, and during official visits at the ministerial level.

The government is also extending the quarantine time for foreign travellers from five days to eight days.

-From Reuters, The Associated Press and CBC News, last updated at 7 a.m. ET

What's happening across Canada

WATCH | 14-day post-travel quarantine lifted for fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents: 14-day post-travel quarantine lifted for fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents The National 1:58 Canadian citizens and permanent residents returning from international travel no longer have to quarantine for 14 days if it’s been over two weeks since their second dose and their vaccines are approved by Health Canada. 1:58

As of early Tuesday morning, Canada had reported 1,417,639 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 5,812 considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 26,368. More than 39.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far across the country.

In Atlantic Canada on Monday, health officials in both Nova Scotia and New Brunswick reported one new case of COVID-19. There were no new cases reported in Prince Edward Island.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, there was one new case in the province's Eastern Region, which officials said was related to travel within Canada. There were 12 additional cases of COVID-19 among crew members of a ship anchored in Conception Bay.

In Quebec, health officials reported one additional death on Monday and 176 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Friday.

Ontario on Monday reported one additional death and 170 new cases of COVID-19.

In the Prairie provinces, Manitoba reported one additional death and 65 new cases of COVID-19.

Saskatchewan, meanwhile, reported no additional deaths and 20 new cases of COVID-19.

In Alberta, health officials reported two additional deaths and 139 new cases since Friday.

Across the North, there were no new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Nunavut or the Northwest Territories.

In Yukon, health officials issued a statement late Monday reporting "40 new cases of COVID-19 between noon Friday, July 2 and noon today." The territory, which has seen an uptick in cases, had 149 active cases as of late Monday.

British Columbia saw three deaths since Friday and 87 new cases of COVID-19.

-From CBC News and The Canadian Press, last updated at 7 a.m. ET

What's happening around the world

A poster about hopes to overcome the COVID-19 crisis is displayed at a train station in Seoul, South Korea. (Ahn Young-joon/The Associated Press)

As of early Tuesday morning, more than 184.1 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported around the world, according to a tracker from Johns Hopkins University. The reported global death toll stood at more than 3.9 million.

In the Middle East, Israel will deliver about 700,000 expiring doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine to South Korea this month, and South Korea will give Israel back the same number, already on order from Pfizer, in September and October.

In the Americas, Brazil's government extended its emergency cash transfer program to poor families during the pandemic for another three months from August.

In the Asia-Pacific region, struggling to contain an outbreak of the highly transmissible delta variant, Fiji reported a record 636 infections and six deaths on Tuesday, with the mortuary at the Pacific island's main hospital filled to capacity.

The premier of Australia's New South Wales state said she aims to decide within the next 24 hours whether to extend a COVID-19 lockdown in Sydney.

In Europe, Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel is in serious but stable condition after contracting COVID-19 and will remain in hospital for the time being, the government said.

A health-care worker prepares a dose of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Moscow late last week. (Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP/Getty Images)

Coronavirus deaths in Russia have hit another daily record, with authorities reporting 737 more fatalities amid a rapid rise in infections. Russia's coronavirus task force on Tuesday reported 23,378 new coronavirus cases. The daily tally of confirmed infections has more than doubled in the past month, soaring from around 9,000 in early June to over 23,000 this week.

Despite the surge, the Kremlin has said there are no plans to impose another lockdown. Russia had one nationwide lockdown in the spring of 2020 that lasted six weeks, and the government has since resisted shutting down businesses.

The coronavirus task force has reported over 5.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases and a total of 139,316 deaths in the pandemic. The actual mortality rate is believed to be higher.

In Africa, South Africa reported 12,513 new cases of COVID-19 and 331 additional deaths. The country is currently in a lockdown as it tries to slow transmission of the virus.

-From The Associated Press, Reuters and CBC News, last updated at 7:15 a.m. ET