U.S. citizen dead from coronavirus in Wuhan, says U.S. Embassy in Beijing

A 60-year-old U.S. citizen diagnosed with coronavirus died at Jinyintan Hospital in China's Wuhan on Thursday, a U.S. embassy spokesperson in Beijing said on Saturday, in what appeared to be the first death of an American from the outbreak.

"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss," the spokesperson told Reuters. "Out of the respect for the family's privacy, we have no further comment."

