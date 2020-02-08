Skip to Main Content
U.S. citizen dead from coronavirus in Wuhan, says U.S. Embassy in Beijing
U.S. citizen dead from coronavirus in Wuhan, says U.S. Embassy in Beijing

A 60-year-old U.S. citizen diagnosed with coronavirus died at Jinyintan Hospital in China's Wuhan on Thursday, a U.S. embassy spokesperson in Beijing said on Saturday, in what appeared to be the first death of an American from the outbreak.

60-year-old diagnosed with coronavirus died in hospital on Thursday: spokesperson

Medical workers in protective suits are seen at the Wuhan Parlour Convention Centre, which has been converted into a makeshift hospital following an outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan, China on Friday. (cnsphoto via REUTERS)

"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss," the spokesperson told Reuters. "Out of the respect for the family's privacy, we have no further comment."

