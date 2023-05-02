Gold bracelets, fancy spurs and a very old spoon: A guide to the coronation regalia

The coronation of King Charles III takes place this Saturday at London's Westminster Abbey, and many items featured during the event are very old, adorned with many jewels and dripping with symbolism.

These objects help tell a story and uphold the heritage of a monarchy that many feel is waning , according to a recent Angus Reid poll.

Despite soft support for King Charles — at least here in Canada — a majority of Canadians will pay some attention to the proceedings on Saturday, according to that survey. And for those who will be glued to the screen, here are a few pieces of regalia to watch out for when King Charles receives the crown.