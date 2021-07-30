Australia PM wants 80% of adults vaccinated before border opening

The latest:

Australia will have to vaccinate 80 per cent of its adults against COVID-19 before it can consider reopening its border, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday as he announced a four-stage plan to greater freedom.

Australia is now in phase A, or the suppression phase of the plan, with large parts of the country plunging in and out of lockdowns to stamp out the coronavirus.

Sydney is under a strict stay-at-home order because of a worrying surge of infections since the middle of June, driven by the highly contagious delta variant.

Australia had handled the coronavirus crisis much better than many other developed countries, with just over 34,000 cases and fewer than 1,000 deaths, but that has been achieved largely by sealing its border to all but a trickle of people since the pandemic began.

Medical staff assist locals lining up on Friday at a medical centre to undertake COVID-19 testing in Fairfield, a western suburb of Sydney, Australia. (Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Morrison said the border would be gradually reopened in phase C of the plan, when 80 per cent of adults have been vaccinated. About 18 per cent of adults have been vaccinated already under a campaign that got off to a slow start.

Morrison did not give a timetable for the plan but expressed confidence that phase B, or 70 per cent of the population vaccinated, could be reached by the end of the year.

"Lockdowns in phase B are less likely, but they are possible," Morrison said.

"When you reach 70 per cent, the advice is you have built up a much more significant level of protection which enables the usual settings and levers that we have to deal with an outbreak, particularly delta, are able to be more effective," he said.

Australia has opened a travel bubble with New Zealand, which has also contained the virus successfully by sealing its border and with effective testing and tracing of the few cases that have cropped up.

Australia is in talks with Singapore on a similar travel bubble plan, Morrison said.

What's happening in Canada

People wear face masks as they walk by souvenir stalls in the Old Port in Montreal. Quebec health officials reported 138 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, nearly double what was reported two days before. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Alberta's Dr. Deena Hinshaw on how the province is shifting out of pandemic mode.

In New Brunswick, Dr. Jennifer Russell's pandemic-fighting powers vanish at midnight Friday as the province's emergency order expires.

Rising COVID-19 transmission in Sask. a 'troubling' trend: statistician.

7-day average triples in 12 days as B.C. records 204 new cases of COVID-19.

Only 1 type of business still isn't allowed to reopen in Ontario — oxygen bars.

Ontario's about to get its 1st long weekend of the year with eased restrictions.

Door-to-door campaign aims to boost vaccination rates, counter misinformation in Montreal area.

Yukon reports another death from COVID-19 and 7 more cases

What's happening around the world

As of Friday morning, more than 196.6 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 4.1 million deaths had been reported.

In Africa, Ivory Coast has tripled its daily administration of COVID-19 doses in three months, the region's World Health Organization chapter says.

In Asia, half of Myanmar's 54 million people could be infected with COVID-19 in the next two weeks, Britain's UN ambassador has warned. The military coup in early February has resulted in a "near total collapse" of the country's health-care system, ambassador Barbara Woodward told an informal Security Council discussion on Myanmar on Thursday.

In the Middle East, Israeli health authorities began administering coronavirus booster shots Friday to people over 60 who've already received both doses of a vaccine, in a bid to combat a recent spike in cases.

In Europe, Moscow on Friday abolished a widely flouted requirement for people to wear gloves in public places and shops as daily COVID-19 cases in the Russian capital stayed below 4,000, down from over 7,000 earlier this month.

In the Americas, U.S. President Joe Biden says all federal workers in the United States will have to show proof of vaccination or else comply with new rules on mandatory masking, weekly testing and distancing. The new order comes as cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in the U.S., with about 60 per cent of eligible Americans fully vaccinated.