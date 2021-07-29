Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world

The latest:

Washington's reasons for keeping border closed to Canadians still murky a week later.



Tokyo reports 3,865 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — up from 3,177 on Wednesday and double the number it had a week ago.



AstraZeneca to seek U.S. approval of COVID-19 vaccine.



Manitoba is the latest jurisdiction in Canada to pivot toward more flexible vaccine clinics from supersites, with one official saying the move is 'more of a ramping out than a ramping down.'



Have a coronavirus question or news tip for CBC News? Email: COVID@cbc.ca

Health authorities in Thailand are racing to set up a large field hospital in a cargo building at one of Bangkok's airports as the country reports record numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths.

Other field hospitals are already in use in the capital after it ran out of hospital facilities for thousands of infected residents. Workers rushed to finish the 1,800-bed hospital at Don Mueang International Airport, where beds made from cardboard box materials are laid out with mattresses and pillows.

The airport has had little use because almost all domestic flights were cancelled two weeks ago. The field hospital is expected to be ready for patients in two weeks.

The quick spread of the delta variant also led neighbouring Cambodia to seal its border with Thailand on Thursday and order a lockdown and movement restrictions in eight provinces.

-From The Associated Press, last updated at 6:30 a.m. ET

What's happening in Canada

WATCH | Get the latest on Alberta's plan to ease restrctions: Alberta will remove most COVID-19 isolation, testing requirements The National 2:05 Alberta will be pulling back on requirements for COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and quarantines, despite rising cases in the province. 2:05

Alberta to remove most COVID-19 isolation, testing requirements by mid-August



Upward trend continues as B.C. records 185 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 more deaths.



Peel Region in the Greater Toronto Area saw 81 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in about a month. None were fully vaccinated.



Yukon COVID-19 wave reaches milestone: No new cases reported 24 hours.



3rd ship with COVID-19 cases aboard leaves N.L. waters, leaving 2 active cases.

What's happening around the world

Spain's head coach David Martin Lozano, left, is interviewed under COVID-19 precautions after a win over Serbia in a preliminary round men's water polo match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo on Sunday. (Mark Humphrey/The Associated Press)

As of early Thursday morning, more than 196 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 4.1 million deaths had been reported.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Tokyo reported 3,865 new cases on Thursday, up from 3,177 on Wednesday and double the number it had a week ago. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katunobu Kato told reporters the new cases are soaring not only in the Tokyo area but also across the country. He said Japan has never experienced an expansion of infections of this magnitude.

The World Health Organization's Africa director says the continent of 1.3 billion people is entering an "encouraging phase after a bleak June" as supplies of COVID-19 vaccines increase. But Matshidiso Moeti told reporters on Thursday that just 10 per cent of the doses needed to vaccinate 30 per cent of Africa's population by the end of 2021 have arrived. Some 82 million doses have arrived in Africa so far, while 820 million are needed.

A health worker administers a dose of the Janssen Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Dakar on Wednesday. Senegal is seeing an uptick in cases, sparking worry among health-care workers. (Leo Correa/The Associated Press)

Less than two per cent of Africa's population has been fully vaccinated, and the more infectious delta variant is driving a deadly resurgence of cases.

"There's a light at the end of the tunnel on vaccine deliveries to Africa but it must not be snuffed out again," Moeti said.

In the Americas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday that 66.6 per cent of U.S. counties had transmission rates of COVID-19 high enough to warrant indoor masking and should immediately resume the policy.

COVID-19 continues to inflict a devastating toll on the Americas, with Argentina, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador and Paraguay among the countries with the world's highest weekly death rates, the Pan American Health Organization said.

In the Middle East, Iran on Wednesday reported 33,817 new cases of COVID-19 and 303 additional deaths. The country, which has been hit hard by COVID-19, is experiencing yet another surge in cases.

The European Union, meanwhile, has signed a contract with GlaxoSmithKline for the supply of up to 220,000 treatments of its investigational monoclonal antibody therapy sotrovimab against COVID-19.

-From The Associated Press, Reuters and CBC News, last updated at 7:20 a.m. ET