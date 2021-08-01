Judo medallists banished from Olympics for violating health rules with sightseeing trip

The latest:

Canada was an outlier on mixing COVID-19 vaccines, but more countries now following suit.

Business travel isn't expected to return to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon.

Why the delta variant is spreading so quickly — and what that means for Canada.

Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new COVID-19 cases.

Here's what Canada's business leaders think about heading back to the office.

Have a coronavirus question or news tip for CBC News? Email COVID@cbc.ca

Tokyo games organizers have revoked the accreditation of two male Georgian athletes for violating measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 during the Olympics.

The pair, both silver medallists in judo, were told to leave the Olympics after breaking the rules by going sightseeing in Tokyo, organizers said on Sunday.

Kyodo news agency, citing Georgia's Olympic committee, said Vazha Margvelashvili and Lasha Shavdatuashvili were seen near Tokyo Tower on Tuesday, after their events were finished. Other media reports say the two have already left Tokyo under rules that say they have to leave Japan no later than two days after they compete.

Margvelashvili won his silver last Sunday, and Shavdatuashvili on Monday.

Toshiro Muto, CEO of Tokyo 2020, told reporters on Sunday that the Georgian embassy has apologized. He added there had been more minor violations of health and safety rules by other people holding accreditation, and they had been dealt with by "strict" warnings.

This is the first time accreditation has been revoked since the start of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23. Without it, a person cannot enter any Olympic facilities.

Residents of the athletes' village are not allowed to go out for non-Games related purposes, such as sightseeing.

Tokyo and the rest of Japan are both recording record numbers of daily COVID-19 cases during the Olympics, which are being held amid a state of emergency in the city and neighbouring prefectures.

What's happening in Canada

A man walks by a sign advising people of COVID-19 prevention measures in Montreal on Saturday. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Quebec to further loosening restrictions on bars, restaurants and events Sunday.

Old Montreal restaurant draws mixed reaction for policy requiring diners to have 2 vaccine doses.

COVID-19 modelling group sounds alarm over Alberta's case trajectory.

Restaurateurs relieved by coming move to 2nd step of N.L.'s reopening plan.

More travellers arriving at Charlottetown Airport as border restrictions ease.

Mixed response as New Brunswick lifts pandemic restrictions.

What's happening around the world

As of Sunday morning, more than 197.8 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 4.2 million deaths had been reported.

Tino, a nine-year-old tiger, recovers from COVID-19 after testing positive in mid-July, at Ragunan Zoo in Jakarta on Sunday. (Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters)

In Europe, thousands protested against France's coronavirus health pass by marching through Paris and other French cities on Saturday.

Most demonstrations were peaceful but some in Paris clashed with riot police, who fired tear gas. Some 3,000 security forces deployed around the French capital for a third weekend of protests against the pass that will be needed soon to enter restaurants and other places.

With coronavirus infections spiking and hospitalizations rising, French legislators have passed a bill requiring the pass in most public venues as of Aug. 9. The pass requires a vaccination or a quick negative test or proof of a recent recovery from COVID-19 and mandates vaccine shots for all health-care workers by mid-September.

In Asia, Cambodia began a nationwide drive Sunday to vaccinate minors against the coronavirus. The country aims to inoculate about two million of people aged 12 to 17 years before November of this year, beginning in Phnom Penh Municipality and three nearby provinces.

The national vaccination rollout, which began in February, has been picking up recently. Nearly 50 per cent of the eligible population has now had at least one shot.

Two Sumatran tigers at an Indonesian zoo recovering from COVID-19 were let out of isolation cages and shown to the media on Sunday. The tigers had tested positive in mid-July, but it has not been determined how they became infected.

Tino, a nine-year old tiger, and Hari, a 12-year old, were tested for after both showed flu-like symptoms, had trouble breathing and lost their appetites, the zoo veterinarian said.

In Africa, more than 6.6 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on the continent since the start of the pandemic. About 168,000 deaths have been attributed to the illness. according to Africa's World Health Organization chapter.

In the Americas, the U.S. state of Florida reported 21,683 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the state's highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data.