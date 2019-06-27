U.S. House passes $4.6B border aid bill, sending measure to Trump
Bipartisan bill would ease a cash crunch for U.S. agencies that care for migrants
The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives is sending President Donald Trump a bipartisan $4.6 billion US Senate-drafted measure to care for migrant refugees detained at the southern border.
The bill passed on a bipartisan vote that capped a Washington skirmish in which die-hard House liberals came out on the losing end in a battle with the White House, the GOP-held Senate, and Democratic moderates.
The measure would ease a cash crunch at federal agencies that care for migrants who have flocked over the border in huge numbers seeking asylum.
Final action came after Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi abandoned a plan to require more stringent care requirements for detained migrant families and children, many of whom have been held in harsh, overcrowded conditions.
The White House and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, however, held fast against Pelosi's plan, claiming it was unworkable.
