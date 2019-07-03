Rahul Gandhi resigns from India's Congress party after election loss

Rahul Gandhi resigned as president of India's opposition Congress party on Wednesday, taking responsibility for the crushing defeat of the party, long associated with his politically powerful family, in recent elections.

Gandhi announced his resignation on Twitter, saying he was stepping down because accountability is "critical for the future growth of our party." He said rebuilding the party requires hard decisions and "numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure."

"It would be unjust to hold others accountable but ignore my own responsibility as president of the party," Gandhi said in his resignation letter.

It was unclear if the Congress party would accept the resignation.

Gandhi, whose great-grandfather, grandmother and father were all prime ministers, lost his own seat, long a Congress party bastion, to his ruling party rival in the election, marking the end of an era for modern India's most powerful political dynasty.

'We fought the entire machinery'

Gandhi began talking about resigning as party president in May soon after the results of the election were announced.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party won 303 out of 542 seats in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of parliament, well beyond the simple majority a party needs to form a government. Congress party won 52 seats, and the All India Trinamool Congress led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee won 22.

Gandhi said in his resignation letter that the BJP used state organizations to help it win the election.

"We didn't fight a political party in the 2019 election. Rather, we fought the entire machinery of the Indian state, every institution of which was marshalled against the opposition," Gandhi said. "It is now crystal clear that our once cherished institutional neutrality no longer exists in India."

Rahul Gandhi is seen at a 2014 event in New Delhi with his mother. Sonia Gandhi was the party's leader until 2017, when her son took over. (Anindito Mukherjee/Reuters)

He said the BJP is "systematically crushing the voice of the Indian people" and that it is his party's duty "to defend these voices."

"Our democracy has been fundamentally weakened. There is a real danger that from now on, elections will go from being a determinant of India's future to a mere ritual," he said.

"This capture of power will result in unimaginable levels of violence and pain for India."

Gandhi is the son and grandson of Rajiv and Indira Gandhi, the former Indian prime ministers who were assassinated seven years apart. He is the great-grandson of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first PM of India.

After inheriting his power, Rahul Gandhi distanced himself from political life, even after becoming a lawmaker. In parliament, he was largely a backbencher, leaving the party's reins to his mother, Sonia Gandhi, who was born in Italy. In December 2017 he took over the party's leadership from her after she suffered health problems.