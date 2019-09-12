At least 50 killed in train derailment in Congo

At least 50 people have been killed after a train derailed overnight in Congo's southeast Tanganyika province, the Ministry of Humanitarian Action and National Solidarity says.

The derailment also injured 23 others near the Mayibaridi locality and the toll may climb as people are still under the train and must be rescued, Steve Mbikayi told The Associated Press on Thursday.

He said the government is sending rescue workers to the scene.

The cause of the accident is not yet known, but there are often derailments due to the cost of maintaining railways and trains.

National railway company workers say they have several years of unpaid wages.