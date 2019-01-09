Congo says opposition's Tshisekedi wins election

Congo's electoral commission says opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi has won the presidential election as the vast country braces for possible protests over alleged rigging.

Tshisekedi, who received more than 7 million votes, had not been widely considered the leading candidate. Some observers have suggested that President Joseph Kabila's government sought to make a deal as hopes faded for a win for ruling party candidate Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary. Shadary received more than 4 million votes.

It is not immediately clear whether opposition candidate Martin Fayulu, who led in polling and warned against manipulation, will contest the results. The constitutional court has 14 days to validate them. Fayulu received more than 6 million votes.

Tshisekedi, son of late opposition icon Etienne yet relatively unknown, has achieved what his father pursued for decades.

The delayed results come after international pressure to announce an outcome that reflected the will of the people. Election observers had reported numerous irregularities.

Kabila has ruled since 2001 in the troubled nation rich in the minerals key to smartphones around the world. This could be Congo's first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since independence in 1960.