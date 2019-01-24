New Congo leader pledges to free all political prisoners

Congo President Félix Tshisekedi made news as soon as he was sworn into office on Thursday, announcing he would release all political prisoners following his inauguration.

The 55-year-old's swearing in marked the Central African country's first peaceful transfer of power since independence nearly 60 years ago.

He replaces Joseph Kabila, who led the country since 2001.

In his first speech as president, Tshisekedi appealed for tolerance and paid tribute to his father, Étienne, who pursued the presidency for decades but never achieved the post his son has won.

Étienne Tshisekedi had posed such a charismatic challenge to Kabila that after he died in Belgium in 2017, Congo's government did not allow his body to be brought home. His son's spokesperson has said repatriation of the remains would occur soon.

Questions remain about the disputed Dec. 30 vote, which observers said was plagued with irregularities, but Congolese largely have accepted Tshisekedi's win in the interest of peace.

Just one African head of state, Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, was seen at the ceremony after the African Union and the international community expressed reservations over alleged election fraud that brought Tshisekedi to power.

Supporters of Tshisekedi gathered for his inauguration in Kinshasa on Thursday. Tshisekedi won an election that raised numerous concerns from observers about voting irregularities. (Jerome Delay/Associated Press)

The United States and others this week have said they will work with the new leader but did not offer congratulations.

Many Congolese hope that Tshisekedi will bring change after 18 years of rule by Kabila, who in a final address on Wednesday night urged the country to unite in support of the incoming leader. He said he was stepping aside with no regrets.

Uphill battle for reforms

Tshisekedi must work with a legislature dominated by members of Kabila's ruling coalition, likely restricting the chances of dramatic reforms in a country that remains largely underdeveloped and plagued by dozens of rebel groups.

Few had expected an opposition victory in Congo, where Kabila has ruled since 2001 and hung on for more than two years of turbulent election delays.

Declared runner-up Martin Fayulu had mounted a court challenge to Tshisekedi's win, alleging massive vote-rigging and demanding a recount. Congo's Constitutional Court on Sunday rejected Fayulu's suit.

Outside court, Fayulu accused Kabila of making a backroom deal with Tshisekedi as it became clear the ruling party's candidate did poorly at the polls.

The new president saluted Fayulu in his speech as a "veritable soldier of the people" and gave a nod to the Catholic Church, whose electoral observer mission found that Fayulu had won.

Observers have said Fayulu, an opposition lawmaker and businessman who is outspoken about cleaning up Congo's sprawling corruption, was seen as a bigger threat to Kabila and his allies in the country of sprawling mineral wealth.

Few Congolese have taken up Fayulu's call for peaceful protest, appearing instead to accept Tshisekedi's win as long as Kabila is on the way out and there is peace.

Martin Fayulu, the runner-up in Congo's Dec. 23 presidential election, attempted unsuccessfully to contest the official voting results in court. (Baz Ratner/Reuters)

Congo will not be a country of "division, hate or tribalism," the new president said.

Tshisekedi also vowed to take on the country's widespread corruption, asserting that billions of dollars are lost per year. He called the revenue brought in "the weakest in the world."

Congo has a mineral wealth worth trillions of dollars but the country remains largely underdeveloped, to the frustration of the population of 80 million people.

Tshisekedi was taken ill during his inaugural address but returned to the stage moments after a brief pause, saying he was exhausted by the election and the emotion of the moment. His spokesperson later said that his bulletproof vest had been too tight and he had since removed it. He cited a "small moment of weakness."

A number of people in the crowd earlier had fainted in the heat.