Congo delays announcing results of presidential election
Congo's top electoral official says the announcement of the results of the presidential election has been postponed.

Data reported by 40,000 observers show a clear winner, Catholic Church says

The Associated Press ·
Election officials check voter registration lists brought in at a primary school, just before the vote is scheduled to close, in Kinshasa on Dec. 30, 2018. The voting process was delayed when angry voters burned six voting machines and ballots midday, angered by the fact that the registrations lists had not arrived. (Jerome Delay/Associated Press)

Corneille Nangaa told The Associated Press that the results of the Dec. 30 election will not be made public Sunday as expected. He said the official electoral commission will confirm the delay later Sunday.

The postponement in announcing the results is expected to increase tensions in Congo.

The Catholic Church, an influential voice in the heavily Catholic nation, said that data reported by its 40,000 election observers deployed in polling stations show a clear winner. The church urged the electoral commission to announce accurate results.

The government has already cut internet access across the vast Central African country to prevent any speculation on social media about who might have won the election.

