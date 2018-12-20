Congo election, delayed by 2 years, won't happen Sunday as planned

The president of Democratic Republic of Congo's electoral board on Thursday cited a recent fire that destroyed ballot papers, an ongoing Ebola outbreak and ethnic violence as reasons for delaying Sunday's presidential election, one of the candidates said.

Electoral commission CENI summoned candidates to a meeting in parliament after media reports of a delay due to problems with vote materials.

Candidate Theodore Ngoy, who was at the meeting, said in a text message to Reuters that CENI president Corneille Nangaa announced the commission was "technically unable" to carry through the election as planned on Sunday.

The election is meant to choose a successor to President Joseph Kabila, who is due to step down after 18 years in power, in what would be Congo's first democratic transition.

There was no word on a new timetable, but Nangaa was scheduled to give a news conference.

Kabila assumed the presidency after his father, Laurent Kabila, was assassinated in 2001.

An election was due to be held by the end of the 2016, but he stayed in power past the deadline. Violent protests ensued when the vote didn't occur, with several being killed.

A deal was then brokered with the influential Catholic Church to hold elections by the end of 2017, but it fell apart when Congo's government said preparations would not be ready in time.

Martin Fayulu, Congolese joint opposition candidate seen in Kinshasa on Thursday, said a delay would be unacceptable. (Baz Ratner/Reuters)

Earlier Thursday, another candidate, Martin Fayulu, told Reuters it would be unacceptable for the election to be pushed back.

"The CENI president said there will be an election rain or shine on the 23rd of December," Fayulu said. "We cannot accept a change of Mr. Nangaa's position today."

Monitors from the West not allowed

Fire erupted last week at a Kinshasa warehouse, with the commission estimating it destroyed 80 per cent of voting machines.

On Wednesday, police fired tear gas to disperse rock-throwing opposition supporters in the capital after its governor ordered a halt to campaigning over security fears.

That decision was "manifestly illegal, we can't respect it," said Fayulu, one of 21 candidates.

Campaigning had been due to end at midnight on Friday in what has boiled down to a race between Kabila's preferred successor, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, and two main challengers, Fayulu and Felix Tshisekedi.

People in Beni walk past an electoral campaign billboard of Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, former Congolese interior minister and the preferred candidate of long-serving autocrat Joseph Kabila. (Samuel Mambo/Reuters)

U.S. and European monitors have been not allowed access to witness the vote, and critics have feared Kabila would still retain power behind the scenes if Shadary won.

Kabila in interviews with international journalists in recent weeks also didn't rule out a presidential run in the next elections in 2023.