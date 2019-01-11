Losing Congo presidential candidate to challenge results of election

Congo opposition candidate Martin Fayulu asserts he won 61 per cent of the presidential vote, citing Catholic Church election observers, and says he will file a court challenge to the official vote results on Saturday morning.

Fayulu accuses outgoing President Joseph Kabila of making a backroom deal with the declared winner, opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi.

The influential Catholic Church has said its 40,000 election observers found a different winner.

An official with Fayulu's opposition coalition says Tshisekedi received just 18 per cent of the vote according to the church's findings.

Fayulu said he will release the results of the Catholic Church and its vote observers province by province. He told a crowd in the Congolese capital Kinshasa,that his opposition coalition will release its own results as well.

He said no one can steal "the people's victory."

Some Fayulu supporters sang "if you don't proclaim Fayulu, we will kill each other."

Congo has been largely calm since results were announced early Thursday, but some observers warn that a challenge to the results could bring unrest.