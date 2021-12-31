Colorado wildfires force tens of thousands to evacuate homes over holidays

Tens of thousands of Coloradans driven from their neighbourhoods by wind-whipped wildfires anxiously waited to learn what was left standing of their lives Friday after the flames burned an estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping centre.

At least one first responder and six other people were injured in the blazes that erupted outside Denver on Thursday morning, unusually late in the year, following an extremely dry fall and amid a winter nearly devoid of snow so far.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said there could be more injuries — and also deaths — because of the intensity of the fast-moving fires, propelled by winds that gusted up to 169 km/h.

"This is the kind of fire we can't fight head-on," Pelle said. "We actually had deputy sheriffs and firefighters in areas that had to pull out because they just got overrun."

WATCH | Colorado crews fight wildfires:

Fast-moving wildfires in Colorado burn hundreds of homes, force thousands to evacuate Duration 0:53 Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate their homes as multiple wildfires move through Colorado, which authorities say are fuelled by hurricane-force winds. 0:53

Mike Guanella and his family were relaxing at their home in the city of Superior and looking forward to celebrating a belated Christmas later in the day when reports of a nearby grass fire quickly gave way to an order to leave immediately.

Instead of opening presents, Guanella and his wife, their three children and three dogs were staying a friend's house in Denver, hoping their house was still standing.

"Those presents are still under the tree right now — we hope," he said.

As night fell, officials watched the behaviour of the wind and flames to determine when crews could safely go in to assess the damage and search for any victims.

Sunshine Cohen waits at the YMCA of Northern Colorado to hear the status of her home on Thursday after wind-driven wildfires prompted evacuation orders near Boulder. (Alyson McClaran/Reuters)

Snow in forecast raises hope

About an inch of snow was forecast for the region Friday, raising hopes it could help suppress the flames.

The neighbouring cities of Louisville and Superior, about 32 kilometres northwest of Denver and home to a combined 34,000 people, were ordered to evacuate ahead of the flames, which cast a smoky, orange haze over the landscape and lit up the night sky.

The two towns are filled with middle- and upper-middle-class subdivisions with shopping centres, parks and schools. The area is between Denver and Boulder, home to the University of Colorado.

Residents evacuated fairly calmly and in an orderly fashion, but the winding streets quickly became clogged. It sometimes took cars as long as 45 minutes to advance a half-mile.

Small fires cropped up here and there in surprising places — on the grass in a median or in a dumpster in the middle of a parking lot — as gusts caused the flames to jump. Shifting winds caused the skies to turn from clear to smoky and then back again as sirens wailed.

The first fire erupted just before 10:30 a.m. and was "attacked pretty quickly and laid down later in the day" with no structures lost, the sheriff said. A second blaze, reported just after 11 a.m., ballooned and spread rapidly, Pelle said. It covered at least 6.5 square kilometres.

Some of the blazes in the area were sparked by downed power lines, authorities said.

A satellite image shows an overview of fires in Superior, Colo., on Thursday. (Maxar Technologies/REUTERS)

County sees extreme droughts

Scientists say climate change is making weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

Colorado's Front Range, where most of the state's population lives, had an extremely dry and mild fall, and winter has been mostly dry so far. Denver set a record for consecutive days without snow before it got a small storm on Dec. 10, its last snowfall before the wildfires broke out.

Ninety per cent of Boulder County is in severe or extreme drought, and it hasn't seen substantial rainfall since mid-summer.

"With any snow on the ground, this absolutely would not have happened in the way that it did," said snow hydrologist Keith Musselman.

The Marshall Fire engulfs a home in Louisville on Thursday. A combined 34,000 residents here and in the neighbouring city of Superior were ordered to evacuate ahead of the fires. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via The Associated Press)

Guanella said he heard from a firefighter friend that his home was still standing Thursday night. But he could only wait and see.

"You're just waiting to hear if your favourite restaurant is still standing, if the schools that your kids go to are still standing," he said. "You're just waiting to get some clarity."