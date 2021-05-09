Gunman kills 6 adults, himself at Colorado birthday party

A gunman opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, killing six adults before killing himself Sunday, police said.

The shooting happened just after midnight in a mobile home park on the east side of Colorado Springs, Colo., police said.

Officers arrived at a trailer to find six dead adults and a man with serious injuries who died later at a hospital, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported.

Police said the suspected shooter was the boyfriend of a female victim at the party attended by friends, family and children. He walked inside and opened fire before shooting himself, police added.

The birthday party was for one of the people killed, police said.

A police officer lifts up crime tape at the scene where multiple people were shot and killed in Colorado Springs on Sunday. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP)

Neighbour Yenifer Reyes told The Denver Post she woke to the sound of many gunshots.

"I thought it was a thunderstorm," Reyes said. "Then I started hearing sirens."

Police brought children out of the trailer and put them into at least one patrol car, she said, adding that the children were "crying hysterically."

Authorities say the children, who weren't hurt in the attack, have been placed with relatives.

Police on Sunday hadn't released the identities of the shooter or victims. Authorities say a motive wasn't immediately known

To our community-<br><br>Here is the latest information on this morning's homicides, to include what we know so far, a message from Chief Niski, & more. <br><br>We are still early in this investigation. As more info becomes available, we will release as appropriate.<a href="https://t.co/TiGWnX3dUc">https://t.co/TiGWnX3dUc</a> —@CSPDPIO

"My heart breaks for the families who have lost someone they love and for the children who have lost their parents," Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said in a statement.

It was Colorado's worst mass shooting since a gunman killed 10 people at a Boulder supermarket March 22.

"The tragic shooting in Colorado Springs is devastating," Gov. Jared Polis said Sunday, "especially as many of us are spending the day celebrating the women in our lives who have made us the people we are today."

My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of today’s tragic act of violence in Colorado Springs. <a href="https://t.co/fp1wtNRloO">pic.twitter.com/fp1wtNRloO</a> —@GovofCO

Colorado Springs, with a population of 465,000, is Colorado's second-biggest city after Denver.

In 2015, a man shot three people to death at random before dying in a shootout with police in Colorado Springs on Halloween.

Less than a month later, a man killed three people, including a police officer, and injured eight others in a shooting at a Planned Parenthood clinic in the city.