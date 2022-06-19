Leftist ex-rebel Gustavo Petro wins Colombian presidency in narrow, historic election

Former rebel Gustavo Petro narrowly won a runoff election over a political outsider millionaire Sunday, ushering in a new era of politics for Colombia by becoming the country's first leftist president.

Petro, a senator in his third attempt to win the presidency, had 50.47 per cent of the votes, while real estate magnate Rodolfo Hernandez had 47.27 per cent, with almost all ballots counted, according to results released by election authorities.

Petro will be officially declared winner after a formal count that will take a few days. Historically, the preliminary results have coincided with the final ones.

Petro's victory underlined a drastic change in presidential politics for a country that has long marginalized the left for its perceived association with the armed conflict.

More to come