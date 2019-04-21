At least 14 killed in Colombia landslide
Disaster officials say heavy rains have caused a landslide in southwestern Colombia in which at least 14 people have died.
Colombia's national disaster agency says in a statement that the Easter Sunday landslide in the municipality of Rosas hit at least eight homes and blocked a stretch of the Pan-American Highway.
President Ivan Duque sent a tweet expressing "solidarity with families of victims."