Skip to Main Content
At least 14 killed in Colombia landslide
World

At least 14 killed in Colombia landslide

Colombia's national disaster agency says in a statement that a Easter Sunday landslide in the municipality of Rosas hit at least eight homes and blocked a stretch of the Pan-American Highway.

Landslide in southwestern municipality of Rosas hit at least 8 homes

The Associated Press ·
People search for others who might be trapped under rubble after a mudslide buried eight houses and killed at least 14 people in the municipality of Rosas in southwestern Colombia on Sunday. (Camilo Fajardo/AFP/Getty Images)

Disaster officials say heavy rains have caused a landslide in southwestern Colombia in which at least 14 people have died.

Colombia's national disaster agency says in a statement that the Easter Sunday landslide in the municipality of Rosas hit at least eight homes and blocked a stretch of the Pan-American Highway.

President Ivan Duque sent a tweet expressing "solidarity with families of victims."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|