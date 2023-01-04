U.S. college admissions scandal mastermind Rick Singer sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison

William (Rick) Singer, the mastermind behind the U.S. college admissions fraud scandal that ensnared celebrities, prominent businesspeople and other parents who used their wealth and privilege to buy their kids' way into top-tier schools was sentenced to three and a half years in prison Wednesday.

The punishment for Singer, 62, is the longest sentence handed down in the sprawling scandal that embarrassed some of the nation's most prestigious universities and put a spotlight on the secretive admissions system already seen as rigged in favour of the rich.

For more than a decade as an admissions consultant for wealthy families, Singer paid off entrance exam administrators or proctors to inflate students' test scores and bribed coaches to designate applicants as recruits for sports they sometimes didn't even play to boost their chances of getting into the school.

Singer pleaded guilty, worked with FBI

Singer pleaded guilty to numerous charges on the same day the massive case became public nearly four years ago. Federal prosecutors in Boston had asked for six years behind bars.

Singer, 62, began secretly co-operating with investigators and worked with the FBI to record hundreds of phone calls and meetings before the arrest of dozens of parents and athletic coaches in March 2019.

More than 50 people — including popular TV actors and prominent businesspeople — were ultimately convicted in the case authorities dubbed Operation Varsity Blues.

Full House actor Lori Loughlin spent two months behind bars for paying half a million dollars US in bribes to get her two daughters into college.

David Sidoo, a Vancouver businessman and philanthropist who pleaded guilty in the U.S. college admissions scandal, was also sentenced to three months in prison in 2020.

He was found to have paid $200,000 US to have a professional test-writer use false credentials to impersonate his two sons to write their SATs.