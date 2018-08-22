Michael Cohen wouldn't accept a pardon from Trump, his lawyer says

Michael Cohen is now dedicated to telling the truth and will not accept a pardon from President Trump, Cohen's lawyer said early Wednesday in a series of interviews with U.S. media outlets.

Cohen pleaded guilty Tuesday in New York to campaign finance violations. Most damaging to Trump were statements by Cohen indicating he and Trump had arranged the six-figure payments of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model Karen McDougal, to influence the election by stifling the publication of potentially damaging stories about Trump.

Despite the prospect of prison time, Cohen would not accept a pardon, his lawyer Lanny Davis predicted.

"The answer is definitely no, under no circumstances, since he came to the judgment after Mr. Trump's election [as] president of the United States, that his suitability is a serious risk to our country," Davis told CNN.

Today he stood up and testified under oath that Donald Trump directed him to commit a crime by making payments to two women for the principal purpose of influencing an election. If those payments were a crime for Michael Cohen, then why wouldn't they be a crime for Donald Trump? —@LannyDavis

Davis made a similar vow on the subject of a pardon to National Public Radio.

The spectre of Trump issuing a pardon has been raised by Trump's own statements on the subject, as well as critics who have accused the presidents of politicizing the process by issuing pardons for convicted felons who are hardline conservatives and perceived allies – including for controversial former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, and the writer and filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza.

Russian probe spillover

As special counsel Robert Mueller has been investigating for over a year co-operation between members of Trump's campaign team and Russia ahead of the 2016 election, Trump has publicly asserted he has the "absolute right to pardon myself."

In the first courtroom test for Mueller, and within the same afternoon as the Cohen plea, Trump's former campaign chair Paul Manafort was found guilty of eight counts of bank and tax fraud, with jurors deadlocked on the other 10.

The president was noncommittal last week when asked about the possibility of a pardon for Manafort.

"I don't talk about that," said Trump.

Cohen is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 12, but before then, there is a danger for Trump that his former lawyer's knowledge could spill over into the Russia investigation, in which the special counsel has the authority to pursue indictments for any alleged criminal activity that is uncovered.

"I believe he has knowledge that would be of interest to the special counsel," Davis told CNN, without specifying whether that interview had been scheduled or had already taken place.

Michael Avenatti, a lawyer for Daniels, who has said she had sex with the president, told CNN on Wednesday that if Trump tried to pardon Cohen, it wouldn't necessarily mean the case would "go away," as the state of New York could conceivably pursue its own charges that are not subject to a pardon.

In addition, Avenatti is also seeking to depose Trump for questions in Daniels's ongoing civil case related to the hush payments, with the next hearing in the case scheduled for Sept. 10 in Los Angeles.

'Caught in a lie, they attack'

Davis admitted Cohen's characterization of the payments and his loyalty to the president have undergone an "evolution" over time, while Avenatti admitted "neither one of these two individuals … have the utmost credibility."

But, Avenatti said, even with Cohen's incentive to testify under oath and co-operate with the special counsel, "At the end of the day, Michael Cohen is far more believable than Donald Trump."

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani sought to cast the blame solely on Cohen in a Tuesday statement, saying: "There is no allegation of any wrongdoing against the President in the government's charges against Mr. Cohen."

Trump, at a rally in West Virginia where he was enthusiastically received, gave no hint of troubles encircling his presidency hours after the Manafort and Cohen legal developments Tuesday. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Davis was unsurprised by those comments.

"When they are caught in a lie, they attack, they divert attention," he said.

At a rally in Charleston, West Va., on Tuesday night, the president did say he felt "badly for both" Cohen and Manafort, but he largely ignored Cohen's guilty pleas to eight felonies.

Early Wednesday, he sent off a tweet mocking his so-called "fixer" of nearly two decades. In a subsequent tweet he praised Manafort – "unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to 'break,'" Trump said.

If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen! —@realDonaldTrump

Avenatti told CNN there was an easy solution for a "he said-he said" scenario of accusations and counter-claims – releasing all pertinent recordings Cohen made that concern Trump and Daniels.

"We want the American people to hear all of these recordings so they can decide who's lying to them and who's telling the truth," Avenatti said.

In audio recorded by Cohen and made public last month, Trump is made aware of a payment to the publisher of the National Enquirer to help quash a story concerning McDougal. In addition to Cohen's criminal matter, the payment could contravene federal campaign finance laws.

Crucial midterms

Trump confidants reasserted late Tuesday it is the White House position that a president cannot be indicted, referring to a 2000 opinion of the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel, which provides legal advice and guidance to executive branch agencies. Trump's lawyers have said Mueller plans to adhere to that guidance, though Mueller's office has never independently confirmed that. There would presumably be no bar against charging a president after they leave the White House.

Trump has asserted there was no "collusion" between his campaign and Russia, but there is no such federal crime for collusion. The president could be damaged politically should there be findings of conspiracy or obstruction of justice in a report Mueller is expected to deliver at the conclusion of the investigation.

Trump's vulnerability could depend on whether the Republicans retain the House in the November midterm elections or if the Democrats gain control. There has been no appetite from the leadership of both parties currently in beginning impeachment proceedings against the president.

Trump allies like Steve Bannon, his former campaign chair, are seeking to frame the election as a referendum on the potential impeachment of the president. Trump confidants have long argued that the president's fate in such a scenario would ultimately be more a matter of politics than law.

Of Cohen's plea, Bannon argued Tuesday it "takes away the argument from those who are telling the president it's not that bad if he loses the House. This now becomes more than ever a national election on the issue of impeachment."

The president seemed to convey the stakes in Charleston, warning the crowd, "You aren't just voting for a candidate. You're voting for which party controls the House and which party controls the Senate."

With files from The Associated Press