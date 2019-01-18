Skip to Main Content
U.S. Congress to probe BuzzFeed report that Trump directed Cohen to lie
New

U.S. Congress to probe BuzzFeed report that Trump directed Cohen to lie

The U.S. House intelligence committee chair says he will "do what is necessary" to confirm a published report that President Donald Trump directed his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to lie to Congress about negotiations over a real estate project in Moscow during the 2016 U.S. election.

Key Democrat says he will 'do what is necessary' to confirm report

The Associated Press ·
Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump, gets into an elevator at Trump Tower in 2016 in New York City. Trump told Cohen to lie to Congress about negotiations over a real estate project in Moscow, BuzzFeed News reported. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The U.S. House intelligence committee chair says he will "do what is necessary" to confirm a published report that President Donald Trump directed his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to lie to Congress about negotiations over a real estate project in Moscow during the 2016 U.S. election.

Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff of California says the allegation Trump asked Cohen to lie "to curtail the investigation and cover up his business dealings with Russia is among the most serious to date."

The report by BuzzFeed News, citing two unnamed law enforcement officials, says Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress and that Cohen regularly briefed Trump on the Moscow project.

The Associated Press has not independently confirmed the report.

An adviser to Cohen, Lanny Davis, declined to comment.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

External Links

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us