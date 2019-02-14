Skip to Main Content
Single for Valentine's? Why not feed a cockroach named after your ex to a meerkat?

Single for Valentine's? Why not feed a cockroach named after your ex to a meerkat?

Texas's El Paso Zoo is running a promotion called Quit Bugging Me that allows people to name cockroaches after ex-spouses, former friends or anyone else on their nope list, and have them fed to animals.

El Paso Zoo officials cut off submissions after overwhelming demand

The Associated Press ·
Workers at the El Paso Zoo will be feeding animals such as meerkats, right, with cockroaches named after people's ex-spouses and former friends as part of a Valentine's Day-themed event called Quit Bugging Me. (Sukree Sukplang/Reuters; Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

Not in the Valentine's Day spirit? A Texas zoo has a cockroach that can help.

Texas's El Paso Zoo is running a promotion called "Quit Bugging Me" that allows people to name cockroaches after ex-spouses, former friends or anyone else on the nope list.

On Thursday, the cockroaches will be fed to various zoo animals.

Sarah Borrego, the event coordinator at the El Paso Zoo, told CBC News that the response to the event has been "overwhelming." The zoo received about 6,000 names by the time it decided to stop accepting submissions on Sunday.

On Facebook, the El Paso Zoo has posted a series of heart-shaped graphics showing cockroaches and exes' names. (El Paso Zoo/Facebook)

She said with so many names, the zoo announced it would feed cockroaches not just to its meerkats, as initially planned, but also to some of its primates and birds.

"We wanted to spread the wealth, spread the love," she said.

The zoo's Facebook page features dozens of pink-heart graphics showing black cockroaches and various first names or initials of people's exes.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us