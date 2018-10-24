Suspicious packages sent to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama

Suspicious packages addressed to former U.S. president Barack Obama and two-time presidential candidate Hillary Clinton have been intercepted, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

The Secret Service characterized the packages as "potential explosive devices."

A package addressed to Clinton, Obama's former secretary of state, was located in Westchester County, N.Y., late Tuesday, the agency said. Hillary Clinton and former president Bill Clinton have a residence in Chappaqua, N.Y.

A second package, addressed to the Washington, D.C., residence of Obama, was intercepted on Wednesday morning.

Officers with the United States Secret Service talk at a checkpoint near the home of former President Barack Obama on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

Neither of the prominent Democrats was in the vicinity of the packages when they were flagged.

"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the Secret Service said.

The developments come just two days after an explosive device was found in a mailbox at the suburban New York home of George Soros, the liberal billionaire philanthropist who has been denounced by President Donald Trump and vilified by right-wing conspiracy theorists.

A Soros employee alerted authorities of the package, which they left in a wooded area near the home. It was later detonated, authorities said.

The White House released a statement condemning the actions.

The house of former U.S. President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton in Chappaqua, N.Y., is shown in a 2000 file photo. It's not clear how far from the residence the package in question was. (Reuters)

"We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton and other public figures," said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, calling the perpetrators "cowards."

"These terrorizing acts are despicable and anyone responsible will be held accountable."

BREAKING: Secret Service intercepts suspicious packages addressed to the residences of former President Obama and former First Lady Hillary Clinton. Working with our law enforcement partners on the investigation. Our Statement: <a href="https://t.co/lJdTn04KmI">https://t.co/lJdTn04KmI</a> —@SecretService

We are aware of a suspicious package found in the vicinity of the Clinton residence in Chappaqua, NY, and our JTTF has engaged with our federal, state and local partners to investigate. As this is an on-going investigation, we will have no further comment at this time —@NewYorkFBI

Soon after the Secret Service released its statement, the Time Warner building in New York City was evacuated due to report of a suspicious package.

The New York Police Department said it couldn't say whether the package at the building, which houses CNN and retail shops, had any similarities to those addressed to Clinton and Obama.