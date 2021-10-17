Bill Clinton released from hospital after treatment for urological infection

Bill Clinton was discharged from a Southern California hospital on Sunday after undergoing treatment for an infection that had spread to his bloodstream.

The former U.S. president was released at about 8 a.m. local time from the University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange, Calif., southeast of Los Angeles.

Clinton, 75, was admitted on Tuesday with an infection unrelated to COVID-19, officials said.

His spokesperson, Angel Urena, on Saturday said Clinton was receiving IV antibiotics while in hospital and that all health indicators were "trending in the right direction."

"President Clinton has continued to make excellent progress over the past 24 hours," Urena said.

"His fever and white blood cell count are normalized and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics," Dr. Alpesh Amin, the hospital's executive director, said in a statement on Sunday.

Members of the media wait outside University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange, Calif., on Friday, after it was announced that Bill Clinton was undergoing treatment at the facility. (Ringo Chiu/Reuters)

Hillary Clinton had been with her husband at the hospital. She returned with daughter Chelsea at about 8 a.m. Saturday in an SUV accompanied by secret service agents.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday night that he had spoken to Bill Clinton, and the former president "sends his best."

"He's doing fine; he really is," Biden said during remarks at the University of Connecticut.

Infection had spread, but no septic shock

An aide to the former president said Clinton had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, but he was on the mend and never went into septic shock, a potentially life-threatening condition.

Hillary Clinton leaves the University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange, Calif., after it was announced on Thursday that her husband was admitted. (David Swanson/Reuters)

The aide, who spoke to reporters at the hospital on the condition his name wasn't used, said Clinton was in an intensive care section of the hospital but wasn't receiving ICU care.

In the years since Clinton left the White House in 2001, the former president has faced health scares. In 2004, he underwent quadruple bypass surgery after experiencing prolonged chest pains and shortness of breath. He returned to the hospital for surgery for a partially collapsed lung in 2005, and in 2010 he had a pair of stents implanted in a coronary artery.

He responded by embracing a largely vegan diet that saw him lose weight and report improved health.

Clinton repeatedly returned to the stump, campaigning for Democratic candidates, most notably Hillary Clinton during her failed 2008 bid for the presidential nomination. And in 2016, as Hillary Clinton sought the White House as the Democratic nominee, her husband — by then a grandfather and nearing 70 — returned to the campaign trail.