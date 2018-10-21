Dozens hurt in floor collapse at South Carolina apartment party

The floor of a clubhouse near South Carolina's Clemson University where a large party was taking place collapsed early Sunday, hurling dozens of people into the basement, authorities said.

About 30 people were taken to local hospitals after the centre portion of the floor at the clubhouse in Clemson caved in during a private party. Clemson City Police said no one was trapped and none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Video posted on social media shows a large portion of a floor on the first level of the building caving in as people were dancing, causing dozens to fall through to the floor below.

Clemson sophomore Larissa Stone told the Independent Mail of Anderson, S.C., that the room was "packed" and a popular song was playing when the floor collapsed.

'People are under other people'

"So everyone was jumping. The beat was about to drop and literally the whole floor collapsed," she said. "It happened so quickly. I stood up, and everyone was trying to climb out. People are under other people. People are hurt. People are bleeding. I had blood on my sneakers. It was really bad."

Partygoers screamed, and those who didn't fall stood on portions of the first floor that remained and gazed below in shock. Some people standing on the sidelines pulled out their cellphones to record the floor collapse.

A witness who attended the party said people were jumping and then suddenly he heard "a boom."

"All you seen was falling, everybody's hands up in the air," Franzie Pendergrass told WYFF News 4.

Leroy Pearson said he went to try to help injured people and saw what he thought looked like broken ankles and legs.

"It was crazy," Pearson said.

Police said the event was a private party by a group that had leased the clubhouse at the Woodlands Apartments, about five kilometres from Clemson.

Property manager Tal Slann told The Associated Press the condominium complex was built in 2004-2005. He said he could not comment on whether there was a limit on the number of people who were supposed to use the clubhouse at one time.

"I can tell you there was a party. I can tell you there was a floor collapse. There were injuries. They were not life-threatening. Nobody was trapped," he said.

According to police, a call was received around 12:30 a.m. Sunday about the collapse of the floor at The Woodlands Apartments clubhouse. Ambulances were quickly called to the scene.