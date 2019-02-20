Civilians trucked out from final ISIS enclave in Syria

A convoy of trucks carrying hundreds of civilians, including children, left the last enclave held by ISIS militants in eastern Syria on Wednesday, signalling a possible end to a standoff that has lasted for more than a week.

An Associated Press team in Baghouz, a village near the Iraqi border where the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria is making its final stand, counted at least 17 trucks that emerged through a humanitarian corridor used in past weeks to help move people out of the militants' last patch of territory along the Euphrates River.

Women, children and men, some with checkered headscarves, or keffiyehs, could be seen through a flap opening on the flatbed trucks.

Mustafa Bali, a spokesperson for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the U.S.-backed militia spearheading the fight against ISIS in Syria, confirmed the trucks were carrying civilians out of the enclave.

It was not immediately clear if ISIS militants were also on board the trucks. Around 300 militants, along with several hundred civilians, are believed to be holed up in the enclave.

On Tuesday, Bali said a military operation aimed at ousting the extremists from the area will begin if they don't surrender, and such an operation would take place after separating the civilians from the militants.

An SDF commander, Zana Amedi, said most of the militants remaining inside the enclave are seriously wounded or sick.

ISIS has been reduced from its self-proclaimed "caliphate," an area that at its height in 2014 spread across much of Syria and Iraq, to a speck of land on the countries' shared border.

The SDF has been encircling the remaining ISIS-held territory for days, waiting to declare the territorial defeat of the extremist group.

Nearly 20,000 civilians had left the shrinking area in recent weeks before the evacuation halted last week when the militants closed all the roads out of the tiny area.