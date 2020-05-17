Skip to Main Content
China's ambassador to Israel found dead in Tel Aviv home
China's ambassador to Israel found dead in Tel Aviv home

China's ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home in a Tel Aviv suburb on Sunday, an Israeli police spokesperson said.

Du Wei, 57, had been ambassador since February

Israeli police work near the house of China's ambassador to Israel, Du Wei, in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv. (Nir Elias/Reuters)

He did not comment on the cause of death of ambassador Du Wei, who was 57 years old and became ambassador to Israel in February, according to the embassy's website.

"As part of the regular procedure, police units are at the scene," the spokesman said.

Israel's Channel 12 TV, quoting unidentified emergency medical officials, said initial indications were that Du died in his sleep of natural causes.

