China reports 1st death from 'new type of coronavirus'
Health authorities in the central Chinese city of Wuhan are reporting the first death from a new type of coronavirus.
Local health officials say dozens still hospitalized, including 7 in critical condition
Health authorities in the central Chinese city of Wuhan are reporting the first death from a new type of coronavirus.
The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission reported Saturday that seven other people were in critical condition.
It said a total of 41 were suffering from pneumonia caused by a "preliminarily determined new type of coronavirus" as of Friday, down from the earlier figure of 59. It said those were in stable condition and at least two had been released from a hospital.
Another 739 people who were in close contact with the patients, including 419 medical workers, have been placed under medical observation but no related cases have been found.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.