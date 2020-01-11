Skip to Main Content
China reports 1st death from 'new type of coronavirus'
World·New

China reports 1st death from 'new type of coronavirus'

Health authorities in the central Chinese city of Wuhan are reporting the first death from a new type of coronavirus.

Local health officials say dozens still hospitalized, including 7 in critical condition

The Associated Press ·
A health surveillance officer monitors passengers arriving at the Hong Kong International airport on Jan. 4. (Andy Wong/Associated Press)

Health authorities in the central Chinese city of Wuhan are reporting the first death from a new type of coronavirus.

The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission reported Saturday that seven other people were in critical condition.

It said a total of 41 were suffering from pneumonia caused by a "preliminarily determined new type of coronavirus" as of Friday, down from the earlier figure of 59. It said those were in stable condition and at least two had been released from a hospital.

Another 739 people who were in close contact with the patients, including 419 medical workers, have been placed under medical observation but no related cases have been found.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.