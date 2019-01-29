China's foreign ministry has called on Washington to withdraw its request for Canada to extradite a Huawei executive to face charges of lying to banks about possible dealings with Iran.

The U.S. Department of Justice unveiled a 13-count indictment on Monday in New York charging Huawei, two of its affiliates and Meng Wanzhou, a top executive at the company. The charges include bank fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. A separate case filed in Washington state charges Huawei with stealing trade secrets from T-Mobile.

Meng was arrested in Canada on Dec. 1. Prosecutors allege she committed fraud by misleading American banks about Huawei's business deals in Iran.

A ministry spokesperson, Geng Shuang, complained that Washington "has shown disregard for the stern representations" from Beijing over the case of Meng, Huawei's chief financial officer.

Geng said, "We urge the U.S. to immediately withdraw the arrest warrant against Miss Meng Wanzhou and stop making such kinds of extradition requests."

Prosecutors charge Huawei used a shell company to sell equipment in Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.

Huawei is the world's biggest supplier of network gear used by phone and internet companies.

The tech company denies committing any of the violations cited in a U.S. indictment that accuses the company of stealing technology, violating trade sanctions and lying to banks.

Meng's arrest has touched off a political furor marked by days of angry anti-Canada rhetoric from China's foreign ministry, culminating Sunday in the firing of John McCallum as Canada's ambassador to China.