Skip to Main Content
China warns of retaliation if U.S. takes more trade steps

China warns of retaliation if U.S. takes more trade steps

China's government warned Wednesday it will retaliate if Washington imposes new trade penalties, following a report the Trump administration will propose increasing the tariff rate on an additional $200 billion of Chinese imports.

Announcement follows report Trump administration will increase tariffs on Chinese imports

The Associated Press ·
People walk past a billboard displaying sale prices on fresh produce outside of a Walmart store in Beijing, on July 19. China warned Wednesday it will retaliate if the U.S. imposes further trade penalties. (Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press)

China's government warned Wednesday it will retaliate if Washington imposes new trade penalties, following a report the Trump administration will propose increasing the tariff rate on an additional $200 billion of Chinese imports.

A foreign ministry spokesperson, Geng Shuang, said Beijing was ready for "dialogue and consultation" to defuse the escalating dispute.

"If the United States takes further measures that escalate the situation, China will definitely fight back," said Geng. He gave no details of possible measures but said, "we are determined to safeguard our legitimate and lawful rights and interests."

Washington imposed additional 25 per cent tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese goods July 6 in response to complaints Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over technology. Beijing responded by imposing the same penalties on the same amount of U.S. imports.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration imposed 25 per cent tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese goods July 6 and sources say more penalties could come. (Jeff Roberson/Associated Press)

Bloomberg News reported, citing three unidentified sources, the Trump administration would propose imposing 25 per cent tariffs on a $200-billion list of Chinese goods targeted in a new round of penalties, up from the planned 10 per cent.

Geng gave no indication whether the two sides were preparing to resume negotiations.

"I need to stress that dialogues must be conducted on the basis of mutual respect and equality," he said. "Unilateral threats and pressure will only be counterproductive."

The Chinese ministry of commerce didn't respond to questions by phone and fax about the status of possible negotiations.

Chinese-made children's shoes bearing a Chinese map and U.S. flags on display for a sale at a shop in Beijing July 13. (Andy Wong/Associated Press)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us