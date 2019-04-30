China sentences Canadian to death for drug operation
A court in southern China has handed down sentences to at least six foreigners involved in a global methamphetamine operation, including a Canadian sentenced to death.
Canadian is ID'd as Fan Wei, but unclear whether it's a legal name
The Jiangmen Intermediate People's Court on Tuesday sentenced 11 people, including an American and four Mexicans, who produced more than 63 kilograms of the illegal drug.
The Canadian was identified as Fan Wei, but it was unclear whether that's a legal name.
A person identified as Wu Ziping was also sentenced to death; the court did not give Wu's nationality.
Fan and Wu were the only two to receive the death penalty, according to CNN.
China sentenced Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg to death in January in a separate drug-smuggling case that strained relations.
