China to mark 70 years of communism with massive show of force

China's ruling Communist Party is preparing to celebrate its 70th anniversary in power with a parade showcasing the country's economic growth and newest weapons.

Tuesday's event marks the anniversary of the Oct. 1, 1949, announcement of the founding of the People's Republic of China by then-leader Mao Zedong following a civil war.

China is looking to project an image of confidence in the face of mounting challenges, including a bitter trade war with the United States that has weighed on its economy.

President Xi Jinping is expected to give a speech — broadcast live around the country — and then review a massed military parade, with 15,000 troops marching through part of Tiananmen Square, as jet fighters scream overhead.

Xi, whose military modernization program has rattled nerves around the region, will likely descend from a podium on the Gate of Heavenly Peace to inspect the ranks, though exact details have been kept under wraps ahead of time.

Pro-democracy protesters marked the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Hong Kong through demonstrations as the city remains on edge with the anti-government movement entering its fourth month. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Xi remains broadly popular in China for his aggressive campaign against corruption and for propelling what is now the world's second-biggest economy to the forefront of global politics.

But the Communist Party remains nervous about its grip on power and international standing.

The parade follows nearly four months of protests in Hong Kong as activists disputed both a proposed extradition bill and expressed concern over Beijing's growing influence.

President faces mounting challenges

The capital has been locked down for the parade. Police have told residents whose houses look onto the parade route not to look out their windows.

There will be a civilian parade too, of students, model workers, ethnic minorities and even a few foreigners, walking alongside or travelling in floats celebrating China's achievements, officials said last week.

Once the show is over, 70,000 doves will be released to symbolize peace, according to state media.

In the evening, fireworks will light up Beijing.

Xi faces mounting challenges, notably in Hong Kong, where more large-scale protests are expected on Tuesday. Police there have warned of a "very serious violent attack."

Embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is in Beijing for the anniversary celebrations.

Another challenge is Chinese-claimed Taiwan, a free-wheeling democracy with little interest in being run by Beijing and which holds presidential elections in January.

There are also restive minorities in Tibet and heavily Muslim Xinjiang, an autonomous territory in China that has faced international opprobrium for detaining up to one million ethnic Uighurs in what China calls a de-radicalization scheme.