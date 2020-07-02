China, pro-Beijing activists condemn foreign pressure over Hong Kong

China's government and pro-Beijing activists in Hong Kong condemned what they called foreign meddling in the territory's affairs on Thursday, as countries moved to offer Hong Kongers refuge and impose sanctions on China over a new security law.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said no amount of pressure from external forces could "shake China's determination and will to safeguard national sovereignty and Hong Kong's prosperity and stability."

He urged the U.S. to abide by international law and stop interfering in Hong Kong's affairs, and not sign a sanction bill into law.

His comments came after the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday joined the Senate in approving a bill to rebuke China over its crackdown in Hong Kong by imposing sanctions on groups that undermine the city's autonomy or restrict freedoms promised to its residents.

If the bill becomes law, "China will definitely take strong countermeasures, and all consequences will be borne by the U.S. side," Zhao said at a daily briefing.

Meanwhile, dozens of pro-Beijing activists and lawmakers protested outside the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong to demand that the U.S. stop meddling. The group said it gathered 1.6 million signatures online in support of its call.

Police detain a protester after he was hit with pepper spray during a protest in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay before the annual march on July 1 marking the anniversary of the handover of the city from Britain to China. (Vincent Yu/The Associated Press)

Tam Yiu-Chung, Hong Kong's sole delegate to the National People's Congress standing committee, said on public broadcaster RTHK on Thursday that the new security law imposed by Beijing on Hong Kong was not harsh. If it were, no one would dare violate the law, he said.

His comments came a day after thousands of protesters marched against the security law, which took effect in Hong Kong late Tuesday.

The security law outlaws secessionist, subversive and terrorist acts, as well as any collusion with foreign forces in intervening in the city's affairs. Critics say the law effectively ends the "one country, two systems" framework under which the city was promised a high degree of autonomy when it reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

The maximum punishment for serious offences under the legislation is life imprisonment, and suspects in certain cases may be sent to stand trial on the mainland if Beijing deems that it has jurisdiction.

Hundreds arrested

The law takes aim at actions that occurred during anti-government protests last year. It says destruction of government facilities and utilities would be considered subversive, while damaging public transportation facilities and arson would constitute acts of terrorism.

About 370 people were arrested during and after Wednesday's protests, including 10 on suspicion of violating the new security law. Some of those arrested allegedly possessed materials that advocated Hong Kong's independence.

Hong Kong police arrested more than 300 people on Wednesday, including 10 under China's new national security law, as thousands defied a ban on protests on the anniversary of the city's handover to China. (Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)

Hong Kong police arrested a man on a London-bound flight early Thursday on suspicion of having stabbed a police officer in the arm during Wednesday's protests.

The 24-year-old man, surnamed Wong, was arrested on a Cathay Pacific flight after police received an anonymous tip-off about his travel plans, police said.

Wong had purchased a ticket on Wednesday and boarded the flight with no check-in luggage, police said. He did not respond to the crew when they called him by name, and was not in his designated seat. Police identified him after conducting a sweep of the plane.

Meanwhile, two protesters were sentenced to four weeks in jail on Thursday for vandalizing a ticketing machine at a rail station in September last year. They were among nearly 9,000 arrests by police in connection with the anti-government protests between last June and May this year.

The central government's passage of the security law for Hong Kong has triggered concern from the territory's former colonial ruler, Britain, and other countries.

Britain announced Wednesday that it is extending residency rights for up to three million Hong Kongers eligible for British National Overseas passports, stressing that it would uphold its historic duty to its former colony. Those eligible will be able to live and work in the U.K. for five years before applying for settled status and then again for citizenship.

Zhao, the Foreign Ministry spokesman, condemned the move, saying that before the return of Hong Kong to China, Britain had made a commitment not to grant BNO holders the right of abode in the U.K.

"All Hong Kong compatriots, including those holding British National Overseas passports, are Chinese citizens," Zhao said. "The British have violated their own commitment by now allowing BNO passport holders the option of staying and naturalizing in the U.K."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday his government is considering a similar move to provide a "safe haven" to Hong Kongers, and Taiwan opened an office to help Hong Kongers move to Taiwan for employment and other purposes.