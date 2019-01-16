China holds appeal hearing for Canadian sentenced to death
Robert Schellenberg appealing sentence in drug smuggling case
Chinese court has held an appeal hearing for Canadian Robert Schellenberg, who was sentenced to death for drug smuggling in a case that has deepened a diplomatic rift between the countries.
No decision was immediately announced after the hearing Thursday morning. Schellenberg was initially sentenced to 15 years in November, only to be handed the death sentence at a hastily scheduled January retrial.
That came after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Chinese telecom giant Huawei, at the request of the U.S. in December. Days later, two Canadians were detained in China in apparent retaliation.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned Schellenberg's sentencing in January and accused China of "arbitrarily" applying the death penalty.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.