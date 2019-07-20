China gas plant in ruins after powerful blast

Aerial footage taken on Saturday has revealed the scale of devastation after a huge explosion ripped through a gas factory in central China's Henan Province on Friday.

The explosion took place around 5:45 p.m. local time at an air separation unit of the gas factory owned by the Henan Coal Gas (Group) Co. Ltd., located in the city of Yima.

At least 10 people have been killed, with 19 severely injured and five others remaining missing, while many others are thought to have sustained injuries.

The core blast site has been reduced to ruins and covered by massive dust and debris, with all major facilities having collapsed.

The force of the explosion also heavily affected the surrounding area with severe damage being seen as far as 300 metres away from the core blast site. The ground nearby is covered with a mess of broken glass, rubble from collapsed walls, and a huge sea of debris. A pungent smell also still hangs in the air.

A car is seen crushed by a pole near the site of the explosion at the Henan Coal Gas Group factory in Yima city, in China's central Henan province. (STR/AFP/Getty Images)

All glass from windows within a radius of three kilometres was shattered due to the powerful shockwave triggered by the blast, while buildings in the area have been damaged to varying degrees.

A total of 46 fire trucks and over 200 firefighters were deployed. Medical experts also arrived from the provincial capital Zhengzhou to treat the critically injured victims.

Rescuers were continuing the search Saturday for missing people at the site, local authorities said, while investigations into the cause of the tragedy were underway.